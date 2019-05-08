Champions League Results 2019: Top Scorers, Odds After Semi-Final Leg 2 Scores

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Liverpool in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final after Mauricio Pochettino's men produced a dramatic comeback to knock Ajax out on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Erik ten Hag's side looked set to cruise into the final after goals from Matthjis de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech had put them 2-0 up on the night and 3-0 up on aggregate.

However, Spurs hit back in the second half with Lucas Moura bagging a hat-trick to send the club into the Champions League final for the first time in their history.

Spurs now face Liverpool who also produced a dramatic comeback in their clash with Barcelona. The Reds lost 3-0 at the Camp Nou in the first leg but stunned the Spanish champions by winning the return 4-0 at Anfield.

Here's a look at the odds for the final after the conclusion of the two matches:

Here's are the tournament's top scorers, per BBC Sport.

Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 12

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 8

Dusan Tadic, Ajax: 6

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 6

Moussa Marega, Porto: 6

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 6

Edin Dzeko, Roma: 5

Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain: 5

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 5

Andrej Kramaric, Hoffenheim: 5

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 5

Paulo Dybala, Juventus: 5

Lucas Moura, Tottenham: 5

Liverpool have shared the goals among their forwards during their Champions League run with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all having scored four this season.

Salah and Firmino were both forced to sit out their dramatic 4-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday, but they were not needed as Divock Origi came in and scored twice and Georginio Wijnaldum also bagged a brace:

Jurgen Klopp will hope to have his preferred trio fit for the final, as they aim to go one better than last season when they were beaten by Real Madrid.

Mane was on target in their 3-1 defeat to Los Blancos and will be hoping to score in consecutive finals:

Lucas Moura took his tally to five for the tournament with his match-winning hat-trick against Ajax that completed a sensational comeback for Tottenham.

The Brazilian kept his composure to slot a low shot past goalkeeper Andre Onana with virtually the last kick of the game to seal the win (UK only):

Tottenham may also be boosted by the return of captain and star striker Harry Kane from injury. The 25-year-old has been out of action with an ankle problem since April but is expected to be fit in time:

Kane's return would be a major boost for Spurs as they prepare for their first ever European Cup final, and there will be plenty of attacking talent on display at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1.