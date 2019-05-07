2019 Champions League Title Odds: Liverpool Favorite After Stunning Barcelona

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

If you didn't put any money on Liverpool winning the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League title prior to the Reds' second leg against Barcelona, then you probably missed the boat.

Liverpool trailed Barcelona 3-0 after the first leg but earned a 4-0 win at Anfield on Tuesday to advance to the UCL final 4-3 on aggregate. According to the Caesars sportsbook, they went from an 18-1 underdog to a 5-12 favorite to win their sixth European title.

According to OptaJose, only three times in Champions League history had a club thrown away a three-goal lead after the first leg of a knockout tie. Barcelona famously lost to Roma in last year's semifinals after throwing away a 5-2 advantage after the first leg.

Divock Origi book-ended Liverpool's improbable comeback. He scored their opener in the seventh minute and delivered the winner in the 79th minute after Trent Alexander-Arnold caught Barcelona napping on a corner kick.

Now, Liverpool will face off with either Ajax or Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on June 1. Ajax head into Wednesday's second leg in Amsterdam with a 1-0 lead.

Liverpool and Spurs have met twice in the Premier League this season, with the Reds winning 2-1 on each occasion. Tottenham also appear to be fading down the stretch a little bit based on their back-to-back 1-0 defeats to West Ham and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Spurs have enough attacking talent to beat Liverpool on the counterattack, though, so they have more than enough to beat the Reds in a knockout final.

Ajax, meanwhile, have more than proven themselves by knocking Juventus and Real Madrid out of the Champions League.

Liverpool cleared a massive hurdle by beating Barcelona, but the job is far from over.