Video: Watch NFL Fans Get Pranked by Fake Draft Prospect Deuce Dominguez

Have you ever wondered how many NFL fans know what the players in the draft actually look like?

In the case of several fans in Nashville during the draft, it turns out it was easy to convince them a tall, muscular dude named Deuce Dominguez is going to play in the NFL:

To be fair to the fans who believed Dominguez would be drafted by an NFL team, he is 6'7" and 285 pounds. It's actually more shocking he didn't at least get a chance to play professional football with those measurements.

Even though Dominguez didn't get his shot to play in the league, he at least got to have fun with people who are ready to believe anything during draft week.