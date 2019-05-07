Report: Neymar, Julian Draxler Had to Be Separated After Dressing Room Argument

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Julian Draxler reportedly had to be separated following a recent dressing-room argument, intensifying speculation of unrest at the Parc des Princes.

Frederic Gouaillard of Le Parisien (report in French) wrote that Neymar and Draxler came into close contact at the ground, where the Brazilian aimed some harsh words at his German team-mate.

A translated passage of the report explained manager Thomas Tuchel had a hand in breaking the players up: "In front of the dressing room, the ex-Barca player took the German up: 'Who are you to speak to me? You do nothing but pass backwards.' Things heated up and the two men were finally separated by their coach and sporting director Antero Henrique."

Neymar recently returned from a three-month injury absence and will have only the Ligue 1 title to show for his troubles this season, with the club having been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

The 27-year-old's agent and father, Neymar Sr., told RMC Sport (h/t Marca) in April that his son doesn't want to leave PSG and dismissed rumours of an exit.

Tuchel's side were recently stunned by Rennes in a penalty-shootout defeat in the Coupe de France final. Following the loss, the forward lashed out at a fan who was goading him, via the Guardian:

Neymar has scored 22 goals and contributed 11 assists despite making only 27 appearances this term, but one would understand if the Brazil forward's silverware aspirations aren't being met.

The South American recently scored his first goals for the club since January and has maintained a prolific personal record despite the club's lack of trophies:

Draxler has made 43 appearances for PSG this season (30 starts), scoring five goals and recording nine assists. The former Schalke midfielder has remained a useful component for Tuchel despite a lower profile status, particularly during Neymar's period out of the team.

The disputes are said to transcend the playing staff, and football writer Jeremy Smith recently reported friction between the trio of Tuchel, Henrique and under-19 coach Thiago Motta:

Former Brazil and Real Madrid winger Ze Roberto recently recommended Neymar be stripped of the national team's captaincy in an effort to ground the star and rediscover his best form, per EFE (h/t AS):

"Not calling him for the Copa America, I think, would be a mistake because he is the main player on the team but punish him by taking the armband off him, I think would be the best option.

"I think it's time for him to find himself again, look at his career plan and go back to being the player we all expected him to be."

Tensions at the Parc des Prices may be at a high with little left to play for approaching the end of the season. PSG travel to Angers on Saturday before ending their season at home to Dijon in Week 38.