Ranking Tiger Woods' 15 PGA Tour Major Championship Victories

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Over the past decade, injuries and personal setbacks led many to wonder whether Tiger Woods would ever add to his impressive collection of major victories on the PGA Tour.

Sure, his 14 such titles were already the second-most in history. He could have retired with 14 and stayed a golf legend with an admittedly complicated career. But after he tapped in the winning putt at the 2019 Masters, Woods instead finalized a long, winding journey back to the top.

While the triumph sparked excitement about his future and the ongoing pursuit of Jack Nicklaus' record 18 majors, Tiger's improbable victory creates an ideal moment to remember his greatest major accomplishments.

The order here is subjective but considers his on-course performance with added context such as records, historical significance and personal factors.