Dallas Keuchel Not 'Being Greedy,' Wants 'Fair Market Value' in Free Agency

Elsa/Getty Images

Star starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel remains a free agent, and it remains shocking that a player of his caliber hasn't been signed in May.

But while MLB teams remain hesitant to give Keuchel a contract he desires, the starting pitcher isn't budging either, telling Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports he's simply seeking market value in free agency:

"If you would've asked me on the first day of free agency, I would have said no way I'd be here on May 6. This was not the plan at all. I would love to be out there playing ball and helping a team win. Because, to my career at this point, I've done more winning than I have losing and at a much higher clip. So what team wouldn’t want me to be out there? Am I the best at this point in time? No. But am I more than or better than some of the offers I've been given? Absolutely.

"That's not me being greedy. That's just my compensation in the market from what the analytical data is telling me. I didn't come up with this. The front offices came up with this. So now they're trying to tell me I'm less than what the analytical data is saying. How is that possible?"

The 31-year-old Keuchel went 12-11 last season with a 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 153 strikeouts in 204.2 innings. While it wasn't his best season, it serves as a reminder that the two-time All-Star and 2015 Cy Young Award winner is an excellent second or third option in a rotation.

And plenty of contenders could probably use an upgrade in their rotation, making the seven-month standoff between MLB teams and Keuchel all the more surprising.

He isn't alone in that standoff, however—star reliever Craig Kimbrel also remains unsigned. For Keuchel, at least, it remains an issue of principle:

"When people tweet at me, saying, 'Hey, quit being the Le'Veon Bell of baseball,' it is a funny line. But he stood up for himself. He stood up for his well-being. And I'm standing up for my well-being as well. It's about principle in both situations. Now, I'm not looking to sit out this whole year. I wasn't looking to sit out at all. But we are in this situation right now. I would love to sign tomorrow. I would love to sign right now."



Keuchel acknowledged that he might have to wait until June 2, when a team wouldn't have to give up a draft pick to sign him, until he finally reaches an agreement. Teams might be more inclined to make bigger offers once they don't stand to lose an asset. Ditto for Kimbrel, who finds himself in the same boat.

Other teams may prefer to explore the trade market rather than make a lucrative, multiyear offer to Keuchel. Whatever the case may be, the waiting game continues.

And Keuchel seems more than comfortable playing it.