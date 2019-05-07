Madrid Open 2019: Novak Djokovic Cruises to Win in Tuesday's Play

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep eased through to the third round of the 2019 Madrid Open on Tuesday.

The former beat Taylor Fritz, while the latter saw off Johanna Konta, both in straight sets.

Women's No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka needed three sets to get past Sara Sorribes Tormo but finished strongly as she won 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-0.

Stan Wawrinka also advanced courtesy of his victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Roger Federer and Angelique Kerber are also in action on Tuesday in the Spanish capital.

Selected Men's Singles Results

Stan Wawrinka bt. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-2, 6-3

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Taylor Fritz, 6-4, 6-2

(9) Marin Cilic vs. Jan-Lennard Struff

(4) Roger Federer vs. Richard Gasquet

Reilly Opelka vs. (5) Dominic Thiem

Selected Women's Singles Results

(3) Simona Halep bt. Johanna Konta, 7-5, 6-1

(1) Naomi Osaka bt. Sara Sorribes Tormo, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-0

Kateryna Kozlova vs. (5) Karolina Pliskova

Petra Martic vs. (4) Angelique Kerber

Selected Wednesday Fixtures

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. (2) Rafael Nadal

Laslo Dere vs. (7) Juan Martin del Potro

(11) Karen Khachanov vs. Fernando Verdasco

(7) Kiki Bertens vs. (12) Anastasija Sevastova

(9) Ash Barty vs. Yulia Putintseva

Djokovic barely broke a sweat as he eased past Fritz in a similar fashion to their meeting at the Monte-Carlo Masters last month, which ended 6-3, 6-0.

There was little the American could do to get close to the No. 1 seed, who played some superb shots at times:

Though Fritz needed all the help he could get, he also displayed an impressive act of sportsmanship to concede a point on a Djokovic serve that had incorrectly been called out:

Overall, the 21-year-old won just eight points on the Serb's serve.

A fine start for Konta saw her break Halep on the way to a 4-2 lead in the opening set.

The turning point came when the Brit failed to convert a break point to take that to 5-2, and after missing that crucial forehand she was quickly broken in the following game as Halep levelled proceedings at 4-4.

After saving two set points, Konta had the chance to hit back with three break points, but once again her failure to convert proved costly in the next game, per Metro's George Bellshaw:

From there, Konta's resistance crumbled, and she won just two points in the first four games of the second set, in which she only narrowly avoided a bagel.

Halep will face Viktoria Kuzmova in the next round following her straight-sets victory over Carla Suarez Navarro.