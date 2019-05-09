Biggest Potential 2019 NBA Draft Busts

2 of 5

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Nos. 15-30 range sounds more reasonable than the lottery or top 10 for Rui Hachimura, though it's possible he goes early if one team buys into his 19.7 points per game on 59.1 percent shooting from the field.

From an NBA perspective, his fit at the next level is questionable despite a dominant season at Gonzaga. Worrisome shades of Jabari Parker have ultimately made us hesitant to push Hachimura up our draft board.

After three years, he's still a shooter with limited range who made just 0.5 threes per 40 minutes and 29 percent of his two-point attempts beyond 17 feet as a junior. Will he ever add distance to his line-drive shot?

He's also lacking other ancillary skills and strengths for role-playing purposes.

His passing IQ is low, leading to missed reads and a poor 9.1 assist percentage. At 6'8", 230 pounds, he grabs just 8.6 rebounds per 40 minutes. His effort on defense also fluctuates, and though he flashes glimpses of ability when switching or containing, his 1.7 steal percentage and 2.4 block percentage are discouraging indicators for an athlete of his caliber playing against mid-major opponents.

Like Parker, Hachimura can be tough from the elbows and post, but his margin for error as a scorer won't be high. How well will he fit if he can't stretch the floor, find teammates or add value as a rebounder and defender?