Predicting Every NFL Team's Breakout Player for 2019

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

My 2018 San Francisco 49ers breakout pick, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, let me and 49ers fans down with a sophomore slump last season, so I'm not making that mistake again.

Not only will we avoid Witherspoon here, but we'll stay away from their most active 2018 rookies, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and linebacker Fred Warner, both of whom flashed at times but lacked consistency in 2018.

Among young 49ers who have yet to fully break out and are likely assured significant roles in 2019, that leaves intriguing second-year wide receiver Dante Pettis.

The second-round pick out of Washington put together a solid rookie season, but it's easy to ponder what could have been. Pettis had clear and immediate chemistry with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and he and Jimmy G hooked up on several big plays early. But then Garoppolo suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3, Pettis hurt his knee a week later and then the 23-year-old wasn't a factor again until the end of November.

Even without Garoppolo, Pettis finished strong. Another knee injury cut his rookie campaign short in Week 16, but between Week 11 and Week 15 only eight receivers amassed more yards and only one scored more touchdowns than Pettis.

"We loved the way he closed this season," 49ers general manager John Lynch said of Pettis earlier this offseason, per Joe Fann of the team's official website. "There's some maturation that I think is naturally going to come in terms of putting some girth on and some strength. I think this offseason is very important for him."

The 49ers' depth chart at wide receiver can be scaled, and Garoppolo is back. So if Pettis can have better injury luck as a sophomore, he could become wildly productive in 2019.