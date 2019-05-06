Ex-Raiders, Steelers WR Martavis Bryant to File for Reinstatement After Drug Ban

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant intends to file for his NFL reinstatement, he told ESPN.com's Dan Graziano.

Graziano reported "Bryant has been arguing with the league that its drug program is not set up to offer players access to proper treatment for mental health issues."

