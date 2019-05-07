Every NFL Team's Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make the Roster

0 of 32

JASON DECROW/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft wrapped up April 27, but teams' additions of rookie prospects didn't end then. Squads have been adding undrafted free agents ever since and will likely continue to do so throughout the offseason.

There's a good reason why undrafted free agents are a big part of a draft class and shouldn't be overlooked. Several wind up making rosters every year, and some even become stars. Take former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison, for example. He went undrafted back in 2002, had a 15-year career and was responsible for one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history.

More recently, Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay went undrafted out of Colorado and had a Pro Bowl campaign as a rookie.

While there might not be a Lindsay in this year's undrafted pool, some undrafted prospects will make rosters and contribute. Here, we'll examine the undrafted player most likely to make each of the 32 rosters, based on factors like pro potential, projected role and positional depth.