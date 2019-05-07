Every NFL Team's Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make the Roster

Every NFL Team's Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make the RosterMay 7, 2019
The 2019 NFL draft wrapped up April 27, but teams' additions of rookie prospects didn't end then. Squads have been adding undrafted free agents ever since and will likely continue to do so throughout the offseason.
There's a good reason why undrafted free agents are a big part of a draft class and shouldn't be overlooked. Several wind up making rosters every year, and some even become stars. Take former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison, for example. He went undrafted back in 2002, had a 15-year career and was responsible for one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history.
More recently, Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay went undrafted out of Colorado and had a Pro Bowl campaign as a rookie.
While there might not be a Lindsay in this year's undrafted pool, some undrafted prospects will make rosters and contribute. Here, we'll examine the undrafted player most likely to make each of the 32 rosters, based on factors like pro potential, projected role and positional depth.
Arizona Cardinals: WR A.J. Richardson, Boise State
The Arizona Cardinals aren't as lacking in receiving talent as they were a year ago. They added three wideouts in the draft—Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson—and also added former Boise State receiver A.J. Richardson after the draft.
While Richardson will likely be looking up at the likes of Isabella, Butler and Johnson on the depth chart—not to mention Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk—he does have a shot at making the roster as a fifth receiver and special teamer.
Richardson is a 6'0", 212-pounder with the size and the physicality to contribute on coverage and return teams. He also proved to be a reliable piece of the offense as a senior, catching 54 passes for 825 yards and eight touchdowns.
Atlanta Falcons: RB Tony Brooks-James, Oregon
Former Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James was never the biggest guy on the field (5'9", 190 lbs), but was he versatile. In 2018 alone, he rushed for 306 yards, averaged 26.1 yards per kickoff return and added 73 yards on three catches.
Brooks-James is also bringing a sense of determination to the Atlanta Falcons.
"Major chip on my shoulder. From not being invited to a bowl game or Combine and been looking down on, I had a chip on my shoulder that I had to brush off today," he said after Oregon's pro day, per Bri Amaranthus of NBC Sports Northwest.
Brooks-James ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, and his speed could earn him a role as a scat back behind Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith. His ability to return kicks should also get him some playing time early on.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Jaylen Smith, Louisville
There are three big reasons why the Baltimore Ravens signed former Louisville wide receiver Jaylen Smith. The first is that the Ravens need an influx of talent at the position, which is why they drafted Marquise Brown in the first round.
The second is that Smith is a 6'2", 219-pounder who racked up 550 yards in 2018. He has the physical tools to be a valuable offensive piece at the pro level.
The third and perhaps most important reason, however, is that Smith played at Louisville—you know, where Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson played his college ball. Jackson and Smith are quite familiar with one another, and they showcased solid chemistry while playing for the Cardinals.
In 2017, Jackson's final season with the Cardinals, Smith caught 60 passes for 980 yards and seven touchdowns. If he and Jackson can rekindle some of that magic, Smith will be a near lock to make the regular-season roster.
Buffalo Bills: LB Tyrel Dodson, Texas A&M
It's a little surprising the Buffalo Bills landed former Texas A&M linebacker Tyrel Dodson as a free agent. The 6'0", 237-pounder certainly possesses the traits of a draftable player.
"Inside linebacker prospect in either an odd or even front with the potential to compete at 'Sam' in a 4-3. Dodson has good size and explosiveness but his stat-sheet production didn't always match actual on-field impact," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote.
It's not like Dodson's stats were poor, either. In 2018, he produced 70 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one interception.
Dodson has 4.60 speed, which should help him stick as a special teams contributor and depth linebacker.
Carolina Panthers: S Corrion Ballard, Utah
The Carolina Panthers added former Utah safety Corrion Ballard after the draft. They had parted with safety Mike Adams and lack depth at the position.
Ballard at the very least will compete with the likes of Rashaan Gaulden and Kai Nacua for playing time. His size (6'3", 200 lbs), willingness to tackle and ability to play both safety positions should give him a good chance of earning a role on the depth chart and special teams.
Though Ballard did give up the occasional big play, he was still quite productive for the Utes. Last season, he had 70 tackles, four tackles for loss and eight passes defended.
Ballard is physical and versatile, and he fills a position of need for Carolina. This is the kind of combination that typically allows undrafted free agents to stick around.
Chicago Bears: G Alex Bars, Notre Dame
The Chicago Bears don't need a starting guard, but that isn't why they brought in Notre Dame product Alex Bars. The Bears signed him because he was a three-year starter with NFL ability and size (6'6", 312 lbs). In fact, had he not suffered a season-ending knee injury in September, he likely would have been drafted.
Obviously, Bars will have to show he's healthy to make the roster, but he believes that won't be an issue.
"I know teams want me healthy, so I'm being careful about attacking it too much," he said early this year, per Tim Prister of 247Sports. "But I'm way ahead of where I should be. I've done everything the right way."
Chicago doesn't have many needs on its roster, but offensive-line depth is always valuable. As long as Bars proves he's on the road to recovery—he's roughly seven months removed from surgery—he should stick as a backup and developmental project.
Cincinnati Bengals: DB Tyree Kinnel, Michigan
The Cincinnati Bengals defense was a major issue in 2018, especially on the back end—it allowed an NFL-high 275.9 passing yards per game. That is why Cincinnati added former Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel as a free agent.
Kinnel primarily played safety for the Wolverines, but he did spend some time as a slot corner. He's better suited to safety in the NFL, especially given his willingness to come down and attack ball-carriers.
Over 2017 and 2018, Kinnel averaged 69 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 passes defended and one interception.
Kinnel should add depth and versatility to the Cincinnati secondary and with his size (5'11", 207 lbs) and physicality should contribute on special teams.
Cleveland Browns: CB Jhavonte Dean, Miami
Former Miami cornerback Jhavonte Dean didn't immediately sign with the Cleveland Browns after the draft. Instead, he was only recently added after being given a tryout at rookie camp—where he made several impactful plays.
"He was a factor," head coach Freddie Kitchens said, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. "Anytime you are a factor, you kind of stand out. That is a good thing during this time of the year."
Dean has good length for a cornerback at 6'2" and possesses good ball skills—he tied for the team lead with interceptions with three in 2018. If Dean can continue to stand out in OTAs and minicamps, he'll earn a chance to try doing the same in the preseason. If nothing else, his tackling ability should earn him a spot on special teams.
Dallas Cowboys: WR Jon'Vea Johnson, Toledo
The Dallas Cowboys have their No. 1 receiver in Amari Cooper. The addition of Randall Cobb might give Dallas its No. 2. However, there is room on the depth chart behind the likes of Allen Hurns and Tavon Austin for a guy like undrafted Toledo product Jon'Vea Johnson.
In fact, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Johnson replace Austin as Dallas' speedster and gadget player.
Johnson was a dangerous weapon for Toledo, both before and after the catch. He only had 32 receptions in 2018, but he averaged a whopping 20.6 yards per grab. Johnson has NFL bloodlines—his father, Jason, played 22 NFL games—but that isn't why the Cowboys should allow him to win a roster spot.
Johnson can fly, and that should give him value as a fourth or fifth receiver and special teams contributor.
Denver Broncos: QB Brett Rypien, Boise State
Brett Rypien's immediate NFL future hinges on whether the Denver Broncos keep two or three quarterbacks on the active roster. They have Joe Flacco as the starter and drafted Missouri's Drew Lock in the second round.
Denver gave the Boise State product $146,000 guaranteed. If the Broncos believe Rypien can be Lock's long-term backup—or even challenge him for the starting job—it's likely they will keep him on the roster to eliminate potential practice-squad poachers.
While Rypien doesn't possess ideal quarterback traits, he has a high football IQ and shows solid accuracy. He's a similar player to 2018 starter Case Keenum, and he could provide injury insurance for Flacco if the Broncos don't believe Lock is ready to start.
Rypien is a quick learner and isn't afraid of a challenge. He took hold of the Boise State starting job as a freshman and never relinquished it.
Detroit Lions: G Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin
The Detroit Lions may have lucked out when guard Beau Benzschawel went undrafted. He has NFL traits and a Wisconsin O-line pedigree. A two-time All-American, Benzschawel probably should have heard his named called over draft weekend.
The interest among NFL teams was there. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Benzschawel had offers from "more than 20" franchises.
He should have little trouble catching on as a backup and developmental project because of his size (6'6", 309 lbs), strength and clean technique. In fact, it wouldn't be a shock to see him challenge 2018 starter Kenny Wiggins for the right tackle job in training camp.
Green Bay Packers: OT Yosuah Nijman, Virginia Tech
It was surprising to see Benzschawel go undrafted, and the same could be said of former Virginia Tech offensive tackle Yosuah Nijman. Though he is a raw prospect, Nijman has an imposing 6'7", 324-pound frame. The physical upside is there, which is likely why the Green Bay Packers signed him.
Nijman won't start right away, and it could take a couple of years before he's ready to. However, if the Packers want to develop Nijman, they will probably have to keep him on the roster.
Some team would likely pluck him off the practice squad. Guys who are 6'7" and 324 pounds—and who run the short shuttle in 4.5 seconds, the same time as wideout D.K. Metcalf—don't become available every day.
Houston Texans: RB Karan Higdon, Michigan
Former Michigan running back Karan Higdon might lack the wow factor teams like to target, but he's a tough runner who could boost the Houston Texans backfield behind Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman.
"Higdon was the savior of the Michigan offense early in the season when the passing game couldn't get going. He was productive and consistent, but a lack of physical traits are an issue when watching his tape," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote.
Higdon did indeed carry the Wolverines offense at times, rushing for 1,178 yards and 5.3 yards per carry in 2018.
While the Texans might not have signed Higdon to be a starter, it's easy to envision him earning a notable role. Houston needs to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was sacked 62 times in 2018. Running the ball early and often is one way to do that. Higdon should have every opportunity to become a piece of the puzzle.
Indianapolis Colts: WR Penny Hart, Georgia State
The Indianapolis Colts didn't sign former Georgia State receiver Penny Hart because of his size (5'8", 180 lbs). They signed him because of his quickness, elusiveness and ability to gain separation. With Andrew Luck throwing passes his way, Hart could emerge as a downfield threat alongside rookie second-round pick Parris Campbell.
The idea of Campbell, Hart and T.Y. Hilton racing down the field at the same time should worry opposing defensive coordinators in the AFC South.
Hart, though, is more than a shifty slot receiver. He showed the ability to return both kickoffs and punts in college—averaging more than 19 yards and 17 yards per return, respectively, in 2018. His special teams ability should get him on the 53-man roster; his physical talent should get him into the Indianapolis offense.
Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Joe Giles-Harris, Duke
Former Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris didn't win at the college level because of his speed—he ran a 4.75-second 40 at the combine. Rather, his instincts, work ethic and physicality allowed him to be a productive member of the Blue Devils defense.
In 2018, Giles-Harris amassed 81 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss and a sack.
"On tape, Giles-Harris makes up for his limitations with an above-average sense of play development and consistent downhill fills to shore up the run defense ... along the interior," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.
Giles-Harris' football IQ and tackling ability should give him a strong chance of landing on the Jacksonville Jaguars' regular-season roster as at least a rotational defender. Stopping the run is still important in today's NFL, and Giles-Harris can do exactly that.
Kansas City Chiefs: James Williams, Washington State
The Kansas City Chiefs are likely to use a committee backfield in 2019, as they continue to try to replace Kareem Hunt. That committee could include Damien Williams, Darrel Williams, offseason acquisition Carlos Hyde and sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson.
Don't be surprised, though, if undrafted Washington State product James Williams forces his way into the backfield.
The newest Williams in Kansas City only rushed for 560 yards in 2018, but he also caught 83 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns. It's likely his receiving ability landed him a free-agent contract.
It's also Williams' receiving ability that could earn him a significant role in the Chiefs offense. Head coach Andy Reid likes to use versatile players who can move around the scheme, and Williams could emerge as a useful player—potentially both in the backfield and out of the slot.
Los Angeles Chargers: TE Daniel Helm, Duke
Former Duke tight end Daniel Helm was one of 19 undrafted free agents to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers shortly after the draft. He should have a good chance of sticking with the team as a third tight end behind Hunter Henry and Virgil Green because of his ability to both block and catch.
"Helm's athletic ability is on display as both a move blocker and a pass-catcher, and his ability to generate workable separation out of breaks should not be discounted," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.
Though Helm will likely see the field primarily as a blocking tight end early in his career, he has shown an ability to contribute as a pass-catcher. In 2018, he caught 26 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.
Of course, Henry will be L.A.'s primary receiving tight end, but Helm could emerge as a sneaky complement in two-tight-end sets.
Los Angeles Rams: DL Marquise Copeland, Cincinnati
The Los Angeles Rams' strength starts up front with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. While the D-line should never be a weakness as long as Donald is on the team, Los Angeles could still use a versatile player such as Cincinnati product Marquise Copeland.
He signed shortly after the draft and brings experience at both defensive tackle and end.
At 6'2" and 281 pounds, Copeland is a bit of a tweener with the ability to both stonewall the run and rush the quarterback. In 2018, he racked up 50 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4.0 sacks. He produced 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
Copeland won't go from being undrafted to replacing 2018 starter Ndamukong Suh, but his positional versatility should earn him a role as a rookie.
Miami Dolphins: WR Preston Williams, Colorado State
The Miami Dolphins got a new potential franchise quarterback when they traded for Josh Rosen during the draft. What Miami lacks is a large contingent of proven receivers—a problem he had with the Cardinals last season.
This is one of the reasons former Colorado State receiver Preston Williams should have a chance of making the roster. Another is Williams was a playmaker in college who easily could have been drafted.
Last season, Williams caught 96 passes for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Williams likely went undrafted due to a poor showing at his pro day—including a 4.53-second 40—and for a domestic violence-related arrest in September 2017, which the Dolphins and the league shouldn't take lightly.
His talent should get him some playing time sooner than later.
Minnesota Vikings: QB Jake Browning, Washington
Are the Minnesota Vikings sold on Kirk Cousins as their long-term answer at quarterback? If not, then former Washington signal-caller Jake Browning will likely get the opportunity to develop with the franchise over the next couple of years.
The Vikings gave Browning $140,000 guaranteed, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. While money alone won't assure Browning of a roster spot, his pro potential might.
"We felt like he's got a lot of upside to work with, a lot of tools," head coach Mike Zimmer said of Browning, per Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.
Browning struggled a bit over the last two seasons. However, he was phenomenal in 2016, throwing for 3,430 yards with 43 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. If that's a version of Browning the Vikings can unleash, he might not just make the roster as a rookie—he might put Cousins on a short leash for the final two years of his contract.
New England Patriots: WR Jakobi Meyers, NC State
Does Tom Brady really need more weapons? Other teams in the AFC probably say no. The New England Patriots obviously believe otherwise, though, which is why they grabbed wideout N'Keal Harry in the first round.
While Harry will be the guy to watch during training camp and the preseason, undrafted NC State receiver Jakobi Meyers could push for a role in the offense.
While Meyers won't be the fastest receiver on New England's roster—he ran a 4.63-second 40 at the combine—he has intriguing size (6'2", 203 lbs) and an uncanny ability to haul in contested balls. He was a huge piece of the NC State offense in 2018, catching 92 passes for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns.
In an offense littered with smaller, shiftier receivers like Phillip Dorsett and Julian Edelman, Meyers could emerge as Brady's possession guy.
New Orleans Saints: RB Devine Ozigbo, Nebraska
The New Orleans Saints parted with bruiser Mark Ingram II during the offseason, leaving Alvin Kamara without his inside-running complement of the last two years. Though the Saints did bring in Latavius Murray, undrafted Nebraska product Devine Ozigbo could emerge as New Orleans' battering ram.
Ozigbo rushed for 1,082 yards in 2018 and has the size (5'11", 222 lbs) and skill set to take over where Ingram left off.
"Ozigbo is a very talented back who had a fantastic season at Nebraska but for some reason wasn't valued by the NFL Scouting Combine committee," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote. "He has tools to be an impactful inside runner and potential starter as a steal on Day 3."
The Saints signed Ozigbo instead of taking him late in the draft, and that could prove to be one of the savviest moves of their offseason.
New York Giants: OL Paul Adams, Missouri
Whether it happens this year or down the line, the New York Giants are going to turn the quarterback keys over to sixth overall pick Daniel Jones at some point. Whenever it happens, they need to ensure he's protected.
The offensive line has been an issue for the Giants for some time, which is why the signing of undrafted Missouri right tackle Paul Adams isn't surprising in the least.
Adams protected the right side of Drew Lock for three full seasons, helping him become a future second-round pick. If the 6'6", 317-pound lineman struggled to adapt to the pro game as a tackle, his tremendous run-blocking ability could allow for an easy transition to guard.
Either way, the Giants need both talent and depth along the line before Jones takes over the starting gig, which is precisely why Adams has a good chance to stick as a rookie.
New York Jets: WR Greg Dortch, Wake Forest
The New York Jets got second-year quarterback Sam Darnold a new weapon in the form of running back Le'Veon Bell this offseason. However, the receiving corps still leaves a lot to be desired, which is why the signing of former Wake Forest wideout Greg Dortch made a lot of sense.
Dortch is a fast and physical receiver, albeit an undersized (5'7", 173 lbs) one. He's also a reliable pass-catcher who hauled in 89 balls for 1,078 yards in 2018 alone. On offense, he should have enough upside to secure a slot as a fifth or sixth receiver.
However, Dortch also brings value as a returner, which is how many undrafted free agents crack the NFL ranks. He averaged 11.0 yards per punt return and 20.9 yards per kick return last season.
Oakland Raiders: WR Keelan Doss, UC Davis
Former UC Davis receiver Keelan Doss should get a chance to keep playing football in the Golden State, at least for one more year. He landed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent, and he could quickly become the team's fourth or fifth receiver.
Doss is a 6'2", 211-pound target who dominated the competition in 2018 (118 receptions, 1,334 yards) and happened to play for Jon Gruden at the Senior Bowl.
"I grew up watching Jon Gruden on TV, now he's right here as my head coach for this week," Doss said, per the Raiders official website. "It's been an awesome experience."
While the Raiders aren't hurting for receivers after they acquired Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams, Doss could still bolster the overall offense sooner than later.
Philadelphia Eagles: LB T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
The Philadelphia Eagles managed to land former Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards as an undrafted free agent. Since they didn't address the position in the draft, he should have a solid shot at latching on as a rotational player and a special teams contributor.
Edwards is a smart, high-motor player who often produced gaudy stat lines with the Badgers. In 2018, he racked up 112 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions. He's a four-year starter who oozes NFL-readiness.
Expect Edwards to initially earn a spot as a backup inside linebacker for Philadelphia, though his physicality and tackling ability may eventually earn him a more significant role as a run-down defender.
Pittsburgh Steelers: DT Chris Nelson, Texas
Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave is coming into his own as an NFL star, and he's likely to remain a cornerstone of the defense for the foreseeable future. However, the Steelers can still add other young defensive tackles, which is what they did when they signed Texas product Chris Nelson.
Nelson is a bit undersized (6'1", 298 lbs) for the 3-4 nose role. But he's strong and physical, and he can hold up to double-team blocks. He's also a quality run-stuffer who produced 39 total tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2018. He should be able to slot in at either defensive tackle or end when Pittsburgh switches to a 4-3 front.
Daniel McCullers is currently Pittsburgh's top rotational defensive tackle, but he has just $250,000 in dead money on his contract and could be released if Nelson proves a better long-term prospect than the former sixth-rounder.
San Francisco 49ers: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, Florida Atlantic
The San Francisco 49ers have a stout defensive line that features Solomon Thomas, DeForest Buckner and now Nick Bosa. Putting speedy linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair behind them could create a lot of playmaking opportunities.
A knee injury cut short Al-Shaair's 2018 campaign, but he racked up 146 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2017.
Al-Shaair's physical potential isn't the only reason San Francisco signed him, though. His defensive coordinator in 2017, Chris Kiffin, now serves as the 49ers' pass rush specialist coach. If anyone knows how to get the most out of Al-Shaair, it's Kiffin, and their familiarity should give the rookie a good chance to stick on the 53-man roster.
Seattle Seahawks: CB Derrek Thomas, Baylor
The Seattle Seahawks grabbed former Baylor cornerback Derrek Thomas after the draft. Though he's definitely a project at this point, his physical traits are well suited for Ken Norton Jr.'s defensive schemes.
Thomas is a 6'3", 189-pound defender with legit 4.4 speed. If given time to develop, he could become a dangerous press corner who the Seahawks could utilize on the outside. Though he had just 21 tackles in 2018, he also added seven passes defensed and an interception.
"With just three years as a full-time cornerback, it's fair to assume he will continue to improve, but he needs plenty of work and he must get tougher," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote of Thomas.
It's his upside that should allow him to stick with Seattle into the regular season. The Seahawks aren't desperate for a corner who can start right away, and gambling with the practice squad would likely lead to another team scooping him up in an attempt to unlock his potential.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Anthony Johnson, Buffalo
Former Buffalo receiver Anthony Johnson is yet another player whose slide out of the draft came as a surprise. He has NFL size (6'2", 209 lbs) and proven production. Over the past two seasons, he racked up 2,367 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns.
Johnson also has a proverbial chip on his shoulder after he received only the offer from the Bulls when he was looking to transfer from Iowa Western Community College.
"I was always overlooked," Johnson said, per Nick Filipowski of WIVB.com. "Guys didn't think I had that much potential. Getting to Buffalo just made me work harder."
New head coach Bruce Arians should be happy to slide Johnson into the back end of the receiver depth chart as a rookie.
Tennessee Titans: WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams, North Carolina
The Tennessee Titans are still in the process of gathering weapons for quarterback Marcus Mariota. That's why they drafted wideout A.J. Brown in the second round and signed Anthony Ratliff-Williams as an undrafted free agent.
Brown could develop into a solid No. 2 receiver for Tennessee. Ratliff-Williams doesn't have as much upside, but the North Carolina product does have the tools to become a notable piece of the Titans offense.
Ratliff-Williams is a 6'1", 205-pound pass-catcher who is tough to tackle once he gets the ball in his hands. He also brings kick-return ability, which is likely what would keep him on the roster to begin his pro career.
In 2018, Ratliff-Williams caught 42 passes for 689 yards. He added 598 yards on 28 kick returns.
Washington Redskins: DL Ryan Bee, Marshall
The Washington Redskins already have a stout defensive line that features Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. However, former Marshall defensive lineman Ryan Bee should have a good chance to make the roster as a rotational defender.
Bee comes with two qualities that can be difficult to find—size (6'7", 280 lbs) and a willingness to play any position.
"I told their D-line coach, I'll play anywhere," Bee said after he signed with Washington, per Grant Traylor of the Herald-Dispatch. "I played every position throughout college, which honestly at first when I started doing that, I wasn't happy about, but I've got to thank [defensive tackles coach J.C. Price] because it set me up for my future and makes me a better player."
Bee finished the 2018 season with 36 tackles, 4.0 sacks and two batted passes. His ability to pressure quarterbacks and obstruct throwing lanes could get him on the field in passing situations.