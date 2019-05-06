Vincent Kompany Goal Lifts Manchester City Past Leicester to Verge of EPL Title

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City are one step away from repeating as Premier League champions after beating Leicester City 1-0 on Monday. Vincent Kompany scored the only goal of the match, a fantastic long-range strike in the second half.

The Foxes did a great job frustrating the hosts in the first half, although Sergio Aguero nearly opened the scoring after hitting the woodwork.

The pattern of the match continued until Kompany lined up a strike from outside the box, blasting his shot into the top corner. Bleacher Report's Dean Jones was in awe:

Former Citizen Kelechi Iheanacho missed a golden opportunity to equalise minutes before the final whistle, shooting wide.

City lead Liverpool by a single point in the standings, with just one match left to play.

Kompany Secures Legacy As One of EPL's All-Time Greats

Barring a complete meltdown against Brighton on the final matchday, City will win their second consecutive Premier League title and third of the modern era. If―or rather when―they do, the Sky Blues better start work on a statue for one of their best ever players, Kompany.

Before kick-off, Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe couldn't help but note the inclusion of the 33-year-old could turn out either good and bad for the hosts:

Kompany had a fine outing, however, making a key block on Jamie Vardy in the first half and generally doing a good job against the speedy forward.

Then, with the Sky Blues seemingly devoid of any answers against Leicester's defence, he put himself into a shooting position after 70 minutes before unleashing a belter that will go down in history.

ESPN FC's Mark Ogden was taken aback:

Ryan Bailey of Yahoo thought any statue the veteran was already deserving of got a lot bigger with that strike:

This isn't the first important goal of Kompany's City career, but it eclipses the derby-winner against Manchester United in April of 2012 as the most memorable one.

Per HLN's Kristof Terreur, Kompany's reaction after the match suggested it meant a lot to the defender:

Kompany is rarely talked about as a Premier League all-time great, but he should be. A club legend at City, he's about to collect his third winner's medal, and while injuries have long plagued him, he has still racked up over 350 appearances in more than a decade with the Citizens.

No Premier League centre-back has played at a more consistently high level over the last five years, and even at the age of 33, he's still playing a vital role for one of the most dominant sides the competition has ever seen.

His contract will run out in the summer, but this club icon doesn't seem likely to leave anytime soon.

What's Next?

The Premier League's final matchday is on Sunday. City visit Brighton & Hove Albion, while Liverpool take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. Leicester finish their campaign by hosting Chelsea.