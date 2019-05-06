UEFA Champions League Semifinal Scenarios: How Each Team Can Advance

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

The final four teams in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League are 90 minutes away from a trip to Madrid, Spain for the UCL final. The spots will be sealed this week: one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday.

Barcelona defeated Liverpool 3-0 in the Camp Nou last week to take a commanding lead heading into Leg 2 at Anfield on Tuesday. And Ajax continued its splendid away form with a 1-0 win in Tottenham's shiny new stadium to bring it back to the Dutch capital for Wednesday's second leg.

Below find the scenarios and scores each of the clubs need in Leg 2 in order to advance to the Champions League final, information on how to watch the UCL semifinals this week and highlights and match previews from both ties.

UEFA Champions League Semifinal Scenarios: Scores needed to advance

Liverpool (0) vs. Barcelona (3); Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET

There's never a good time to go down three goals after one leg, but maybe there are good teams to do it against, and since PSG is already out, Barcelona's recent Champions League history suggests that the deal is not yet sealed in this matchup.

But even despite Barcelona blowing a 4-1 Leg 1 home win against Roma in the UCL knockout stage last season, Liverpool will still need to bring a supremely high-level performance to Anfield on Tuesday to give itself any chance of the comeback.

Liverpool has to score at least three goals. If Barcelona gets just one, the Reds' requirement bumps up to five because of the away-goals tiebreaker. As the grid below illustrates, the deck is stacked in favor of the La Liga Champions.

B/R Live

A 3-0 Liverpool win in Leg 2 sends the match into extra time. However, the away-goals rule will still apply, meaning that each team could score in extra time, in this example making the aggregate score 4-4, and Barcelona would still advance without having to go through penalty kicks. PKs will only be reached if both the aggregate score and away goals are even.

FiveThirtyEight gives Barcelona a 93% probability to advance to the final.

Ajax (1) vs. Tottenham (0); Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET

This second leg is obviously much more wide open than the one preceding it. The Dutch side has the away goal, but Spurs only need to find the back of the net once to cancel it out. And if Tottenham gets that first one, the momentum swings back to its own side, as a second away goal will both eliminate the possibility of extra time and and force Ajax to score multiple goals.

B/R Live

And while the aforementioned swing of momentum could well happen for Tottenham, the other side of the spectrum is that Ajax scores early and makes the uphill climb even greater. Spurs did advance through the quarterfinals with three away goals at Manchester City in that thrilling second leg. FiveThirtyEight still projects Ajax to have a 75% chance to go through.

UEFA Champions League Semifinals Leg 2: How to watch

Each semifinal second leg begins at 3 p.m. ET, streaming on B/R Live and broadcasting on TNT. Coverage begins each day with B/R Football Matchday at 2 p.m. on both platforms and ends with the B/R Football Post-Match Show on TNT and manager press conferences on B/R Live.

UEFA Champions League Semifinals Leg 2: Highlights and Previews

Liverpool vs. Barcelona

The Reds will be without Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, with the latter sustaining a head injury in Premier League play over the weekend. The absence of two-thirds of their high-powered front line makes overcoming the existing deficit an even more considerable challenge.

A positive sign for Liverpool is they haven't conceded at home in four straight Champions League matches. On the other side, Barcelona have won on their last two trips to Anfield and bring the competition’s leading scorer into the second leg on the back of a phenomenal performance to seal the first-leg win. You may have heard of him:

Ajax vs. Tottenham

The Dutch side’s midfielders made all the difference in the first leg, with Donny van de Beek scoring and Frenkie de Jong controlling that entire third of the pitch.

Tottenham get a shot in the arm with Son Heung-min’s return from suspension, with just one Spurs goal putting them right back into the tie. As good as Ajax has been on the road in the UCL knockout round, it’s been susceptible at home, winless in its last three matches, and Spurs were able to eliminate Manchester City on the favorites' pitch. Based on some of the second legs these squads have played, we are in for a treat on Wednesday.