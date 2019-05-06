Last Chance U's Ronald Ollie Signs Raiders Contract After Tryout with OAK

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Ronald Ollie was one of the biggest stars of Last Chance U, and now he is officially on an NFL team after signing a deal with the Oakland Raiders on Monday:

The defensive tackle wasn't selected in the 2019 NFL draft but was invited to try out with the Raiders during rookie minicamp last weekend, per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ollie found fame when he was featured on the first season of the Netflix documentary series, which chronicled a football season at East Mississippi Community College.

Although his rise through the ranks makes a great story, he also showed over the past few years that he could be an impact player on the field.

After transferring to Nicholls State, he appeared in 22 games over the course of two seasons, finishing 2018 with five sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

The 22-year-old also showcased his athleticism during his pro day, including a 40-yard dash time of 4.87 seconds.

At 6'2", 292 pounds, Ollie has good size and the skill set necessary to be a valuable player on the defensive line.

Considering the Raiders finished 2018 last in sacks with just 13, they could use all the help they can find on the defensive line.