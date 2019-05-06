EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 37

0 of 7

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City's dramatic victory over Leicester City on Monday evening set the table for the final matchday: Beat Brighton and the Premier League title is theirs, no matter what Liverpool do.

Sunday represents the final furlong in what has been a remarkable title race and a remarkable season—from the tussle at the top to the struggle at the bottom, inclusive of all the twists and turns wedged between them. It's been a blast.

This is your penultimate edition of the EPL 100. Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 18 (or more) out of 36.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (such as Wilfried Zaha, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they have played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

Our rankings provide a week-to-week idea of who has been the best in each position this season. So if a Team of the Season were crowned right now, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.