EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 37

Sam Tighe@@stighefootballWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterMay 6, 2019

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 37

0 of 7

    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Manchester City's dramatic victory over Leicester City on Monday evening set the table for the final matchday: Beat Brighton and the Premier League title is theirs, no matter what Liverpool do.

    Sunday represents the final furlong in what has been a remarkable title race and a remarkable season—from the tussle at the top to the struggle at the bottom, inclusive of all the twists and turns wedged between them. It's been a blast.

    This is your penultimate edition of the EPL 100. Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 18 (or more) out of 36.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (such as Wilfried Zaha, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they have played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

    Our rankings provide a week-to-week idea of who has been the best in each position this season. So if a Team of the Season were crowned right now, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.  

Goalkeepers

1 of 7

    Alex Broadway/Getty Images

    There's been little to choose between Alisson Becker and Lukasz Fabianski over the last few months; they've been the clear best two goalkeepers in the league and have continually churned out good performances of late.

    This weekend was Fabianski's golden chance to leap to the top given Alisson conceded two—and he may feel he did enough; he did keep a clean sheet—but was only forced to make one save, and in fact gifted Southampton a chance due to some poor distribution.

    Jordan Pickford's fifth clean sheet in the space of six games pushes him back into the top 10. David De Gea drops out as a result.

    Biggest rise: Jordan Pickford (New!)

    Biggest fall: David De Gea (Out)

                            

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Alisson Becker (Stay)Liverpool
    2Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)West Ham United
    3Ederson Moraes (Stay)Manchester City
    4Bernd Leno (Stay)Arsenal
    5Martin Dubravka (Stay)Newcastle United
    6Vicente Guaita (Stay)Crystal Palace
    7Kepa Arrizabalaga (+1)Chelsea
    8Ben Foster (-1)Watford
    9Jordan Pickford (New!)Everton
    10Hugo Lloris (-1)
    		Tottenham Hotspur

Right-Backs/Right-Wing-Backs

2 of 7

    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    The battle at the top of the goalkeepers mirrors the one we have going here, in the right-backs section: Two outstanding performers, neck and neck, borderline inseparable, but we have to make the call one way or the other.

    Trent Alexander-Arnold bagged two assists against Newcastle United, showcasing that fantastic delivery of his, but it's not enough to take him top—not after Aaron Wan-Bissaka spent his evening winning tackles and duels for fun...again.

    Seamus Coleman's goal plus clean sheet combination moves him up another spot. The sort of form he's worked his way into, he'd be forgiven for not wanting this season to end. Adam Smith replaces DeAndre Yedlin, who has lost his spot in Rafa Benitez's XI, in the top 10.

    Matt Doherty's good performance against Fulham is enough to lift him above Kyle Walker, but not Ricardo Pereira, who shone against Manchester City.

    Biggest rise: Ricardo Pereira (+2)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

                          

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Stay)Crystal Palace
    2Trent Alexander-Arnold (Stay)Liverpool
    3Ricardo Pereira (Stay)Leicester City
    4Matt Doherty (+1)
    		Wolves
    5Kyle Walker (-1) Manchester City
    6Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)
    		Chelsea
    7Seamus Coleman (+1)Everton
    8Yan Valery (-1)Southampton
    9Adam Smith (New!)Bournemouth
    10Pablo Zabaleta (-1)West Ham

Left-Backs/Left-Wing-Backs

3 of 7

    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Luke Shaw's late-season fall continues, as he drops below Jonny into fourth place following a sub-par performance against Huddersfield Town. That's the sort of game you expect him to be dominating in, not struggling through.

    In more positive news for English left-backs, Danny Rose is on the up after a strong showing from him against AFC Bournemouth. With his side down to nine men he was forced to get through a lot of work!

    Despite being on the losing side, Ben Chilwell was excellent at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, probably doing enough to convince a manager like Pep Guardiola to spend a lot of money on him this summer.

    Biggest rise: Jose Holebas (+1)

    Biggest fall: Luke Shaw (-2)

                         

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Andy Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    2Lucas Digne (Stay)Everton
    3Jonny (+1)
    		Wolves
    4Ben Chilwell (+1)
    		Leicester
    5Luke Shaw (-2)Manchester United
    6Matt Ritchie (Stay)
    		Newcastle
    7Jose Holebas (Stay)Watford
    8Danny Rose (+1)Tottenham 
    9Ryan Bertrand (-1)Southampton
    10Nacho Monreal (Stay)Arsenal

Centre-Backs

4 of 7

    James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

    Another week, another Everton clean sheet, another boost for a Toffees defender. Kurt Zouma hops above Jan Bednarek after the two endured very contrasting times on the pitch: the former was dominant, the latter meek.

    Wolves' central defensive trio, Issa Diop and Shane Duffy all looked very solid this weekend, so all rise one/at least one. Sokratis Papastathopoulos was probably the worst of the top 20 this week, his strange afternoon against Brighton underlined by the yellow card he was shown...for diving!

    Biggest rise: Willy Boly (+3)

    Biggest fall: Sokratis Papastathopoulos, James Tarkowski (-2)

                       

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3Michael Keane (Stay)Everton
    4Antonio Rudiger (Stay)Chelsea
    5Toby Alderweireld (Stay)Tottenham
    6John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
    7Jan Vertonghen (Stay)
    		Tottenham
    8Fabian Schar (Stay)Newcastle
    9Kurt Zouma (+1)Everton
    10Jan Bednarek (-1)Southampton
    11Victor Lindelof (Stay)Manchester United
    12Willy Boly (+3)Wolves
    13Ben Mee (Stay)Burnley
    14Sokratis Papastathopoulos (-2)Arsenal
    15Jannik Vestergaard (-1)Southampton
    16Conor Coady (+1)Wolves
    17Issa Diop (+1)West Ham
    18James Tarkowski (-2)Burnley
    19Shane Duffy (Stay)Brighton
    20Ryan Bennett (Stay)Wolves

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

5 of 7

    Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

    Even though we've been conditioned to expect Joao Moutinho brilliance, he can still blow you away with the odd showing.

    Fulham at home may not be the most difficult of games, but Wolves still needed their Portuguese general at full creative tilt to help break them down. He totalled six key passes thanks to an array of incisive and dangerous deliveries, and that paves his path into the top four here.

    Lucas Torreira's drop of two is the biggest in this section, and it's the second successive week it's occurred. He's found peak performance levels quite elusive of late.

    Biggest rise: Joao Moutinho (+2)

    Biggest fall: Lucas Torreira (-2)

                          

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Bernardo Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    2Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    3David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    4Joao Moutinho (+2)Wolves
    5Georginio Wijnaldum (-1)
    		Liverpool
    6N'Golo Kante (-1)
    		Chelsea
    7Declan Rice (Stay)West Ham 
    8Fabinho (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    9Paul Pogba (Stay)Manchester United
    10Moussa Sissoko (Stay)Tottenham
    11Idrissa Gueye (Stay)Everton
    12Etienne Capoue (Stay)Watford
    13Ruben Neves (+1)
    		Wolves
    14Abdoulaye Doucoure (+1)Watford
    15Lucas Torreira (-2)Arsenal
    16Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Stay)Southampton
    17Jordan Henderson (Stay)Liverpool
    18Ilkay Gundogan (Stay)Manchester City
    19Wilfred Ndidi (+1)Leicester
    20Ashley Westwood (-1)Burnley

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

6 of 7

    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Mohamed Salah has scored four goals in his last four games. Where Sadio Mane deserved credit for hauling Liverpool through the middle stretch of the season, Salah deserves credit for making the difference now, while the pressure's really on.

    Leroy Sane's slide continues. Once again Pep Guardiola opted not to start him in a high-pressure game, opting for Phil Foden and realigning the midfield instead. On the same pitch James Maddison—who jumps above him into seventh—looked impressive with the sparing touches of the ball he managed.

    Biggest rise: Richarlison (+2)

    Biggest fall: Christian Eriksen (-2)

                   

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    2Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    3Mohamed Salah (+1)Liverpool
    4Sadio Mane (-1)Liverpool
    5Heung-Min Son (Stay)Tottenham
    6Diogo Jota (Stay)Wolves
    7James Maddison (+1)Leicester 
    8Leroy Sane (-1)Manchester City
    9Ryan Fraser (Stay)Bournemouth
    10Nathan Redmond (Stay)
    		Southampton
    11David Brooks (Stay)Bournemouth
    12Wilfried Zaha (+1)Crystal Palace
    13Richarlison (+2)Everton
    14Christian Eriksen (-2)Tottenham
    15Gerard Deulofeu (-1)Watford
    16Gylfi Sigurdsson (Stay)
    		Everton
    17Felipe Anderson (Stay)West Ham
    18James Ward-Prowse (Stay)Southampton
    19Lucas Moura (Stay)Tottenham
    20Dele Alli (Stay)
    		Tottenham

Strikers

7 of 7

    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Rarely does Liverpool's defence look like it can't cope with what's in front of it, but a Salomon Rondon-led Newcastle United outfit made it squirm on Monday night.

    The Venezuelan was in typically bullish form, throwing his weight around and smacking shots. Chalk it up as yet another superb performance in what has been a great season for him.

    Him swapping with Alexandre Lacazette is the only change here, as the top 10 strikers looks pretty much cemented.

    Biggest rise: Salomon Rondon (+1)

    Biggest fall: Alexandre Lacazette (-1)

                          

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    2Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Stay)Arsenal
    3Harry Kane (Stay)Tottenham
    4Roberto Firmino (Stay)Liverpool
    5Raul Jimenez (Stay)Wolves
    6Jamie Vardy (Stay)Leicester
    7Callum Wilson (Stay)Bournemouth
    8Salomon Rondon (+1)Newcastle
    9Alexandre Lacazette (-1)Arsenal
    10Marcus Rashford (Stay)Manchester United

                                

    Instagram.com/brsamtighe

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.