EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 38 Premier League Fixtures

Liverpool or Manchester City? The home of the 2018/19 Premier League title is still unknown headed into the season's final round of matches this Sunday.

Champions City are the leaders by a point following Monday's 1-0 win at home to Leicester City. They will retain the title with victory away to Brighton & Hove Albion, but dropped points would let Liverpool take the crown for the first time since 1990, provided the Reds beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Elsewhere, most of the other issues are settled, with Chelsea assured of a place in the top four and next season's UEFA Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur should join them since north London rivals Arsenal need an eight-goal swing to overtake them.

The Gunners travel to Burnley amid a miserable end to the season that has seen them take just four points from the last 18.

Manchester United could move above Arsenal into fifth if the latter fail to win at Turf Moor and the Red Devils close out a tumultuous campaign with a win over relegated Cardiff City at Old Trafford.

Fixtures: Schedule and Picks

Sunday, May 12

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (City, 2-0)

/10 a.m. ET (City, 2-0) Burnley vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET ( Burnley , 2-1)

vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET ( , 2-1) Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (Draw, 2-2)

/10 a.m. ET (Draw, 2-2) Fulham vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (Newcastle, 2-1)

vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET (Newcastle, 2-1) Leicester City vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (Leicester, 3-1)

/10 a.m. ET (Leicester, 3-1) Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (Liverpool, 2-1)

/10 a.m. ET (Liverpool, 2-1) Manchester United vs. Cardiff City, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (United, 4-1)

/10 a.m. ET (United, 4-1) Southampton vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (Draw, 0-0)

/10 a.m. ET (Draw, 0-0) Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton , 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (Draw, 1-1)

, 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET (Draw, 1-1) Watford vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (West Ham, 2-1)

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City

Managers have come and gone, star signings have thrived and flopped, but Sergio Aguero has remained the one prolific constant during City's successful modern era.

The Argentina international continues to find the net at a rapid rate, even exceeding the efforts of some of the legends of the league's past:

City need Aguero again to help puncture a Brighton defence that is tougher than the team's league position in 17th would indicate. The Seagulls can usually trust rock-solid centre-back pairing Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy to nullify even the most talented forward lines in the division.

The duo kept Arsenal's goal-happy pairing of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang mostly frustrated during Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

If Aguero can wriggle free of Brighton's two-pronged defensive barrier, he's likely to score the goals that will settle the title race in City's favour.

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Mohamed Salah often gets the headlines, but Sadio Mane has been the forward to watch for Liverpool this season. The Senegal international has enjoyed a banner campaign in front of goal:

Mane's game has improved in almost every area, with the 27-year-old scoring all kinds of goals, including in the air:

Winning in the air hasn't always been associated with Mane, but the former Southampton winger has added aerial prowess to his awesome pace. He has also varied his movement, spending more time making runs through the middle this season.

Mane's perceptive movement will be the key to undermining a well-drilled Wolves back three. Former Liverpool prospect Conor Coady, Ryan Bennett and Willy Boly are a formidable unit and the underrated heroes in Wolves' excellent season.

Coady has sent an ominous warning to the Reds about his intention to wreck their title hopes, per Caoimhe O'Neill of the Liverpool Echo: "We're going there to win and that's the mentality we'll all have."

If he can control Mane, Wolves have a chance thanks to their ingenuity in midfield and athleticism up top. Yet it's more likely Liverpool's No. 10 helps the Merseyside club sign off in style in front of home fans.