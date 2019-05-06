Panthers QB Cam Newton Says Rehab from Shoulder Surgery Is 'Unbelievable'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers superstar Cam Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder this offseason, and the quarterback is pleased with how the rehabilitation process is going thus far.

"I'm feeling great now," Newton told David Newton of ESPN.com. "I feel like I do have full strength right now. But me telling the doctor, that is different than, you know, whatever the clearance process may be."

"Rehab is going unbelievable, especially for me during a time now, a lot of uncertainty," he added. "For me, the human side of me is uncertain as well. But with the support cast from [Ryan Vermillion], the head trainer and other people that have been working with me hands on daily, I have no doubt I'll be ready to rock and roll when they expect me to be back."

The Panthers desperately need a healthy Newton in 2019. The team underachieved last season, finishing just 7-9 after starting the year 6-2, and Newton didn't appear to be 100 percent down the stretch. He threw for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games, completing 67.9 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 488 yards and four scores.

The hope will be that Newton's shoulder issues are behind him, after offseason surgeries for a partially torn rotator cuff in 2017 and surgery again this offseason.

Newton himself has taken his rehabilitation very seriously, per ESPN's report, shifting to a vegan diet and working with a personal trainer to help get his weight down, which currently sits at 237 pounds. A lot relies on Newton's health, as the Panthers try to recover from a disappointing 2018 and win a loaded NFC South.