Predicting the Future for NFL's Underwhelming Sophomores

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Accuracy was a concern many had regarding Josh Allen before the Buffalo Bills selected the Wyoming quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick in last year's draft. And while Allen put together some promising moments as a rookie, particularly with his legs, his completion rate of 52.8 was the worst among qualified passers by a significant margin.

Meanwhile, he and Arizona Cardinals rookie Josh Rosen were the only two qualified quarterbacks to throw more interceptions than touchdown passes.

But there's plenty of hope for Allen in 2019. The 22-year-old was considered raw and expected to struggle early. In fact, he might have been better served holding a tablet on the sideline for a lot longer than he did, especially considering the lack of talent in Buffalo.

That's changed. Not only did Allen finish his rookie campaign at least a tad stronger than he started it, but he's had a full offseason to further develop, and the Bills have surrounded him with better weapons.

Allen now has two intriguing safety valves in slot receiver Cole Beasley and tight end Tyler Kroft, a field-stretcher in outside receiver John Brown and a revamped offensive line featuring exciting new interior linemen Mitch Morse and Cody Ford.

He'll likely still make a lot of mistakes in 2019, but look for Allen to become considerably more efficient and reliable under center while continuing to kill it as a rusher (he was one of two quarterbacks with 600 rushing yards in 2018).

Predicted stats for 2019: 16 starts, 55.6 completion rate, 24 TD, 15 INT, 7.3 YPA, 3,380 passing yards

Long-term prediction: Will be a strong starter for more than a decade, making some Pro Bowls along the way, but will never become a megastar.