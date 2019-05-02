Predicting NFL's Biggest 2019 Breakouts

5 of 12

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

After putting together three triple-digit receiving performances during the second half of his sophomore season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Chris Godwin was already seen as an intriguing potential breakout candidate for 2019.

And then the Bucs hired offensive guru Bruce Arians to replace fired head coach Dirk Koetter. And then they traded starting receiver DeSean Jackson to the Eagles. And then they let slot receiver Adam Humphries get away in free agency. And then they signed zero starting-caliber receivers on the open market. And then they waited until the sixth round to select a receiver in the draft.

Safe to say Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich have big plans for Godwin, who in his age-23 season should benefit from the presence of first-round studs Mike Evans and O.J. Howard in the passing game.

We already know the 2017 third-round pick out of Penn State has a strong rapport with Jameis Winston. It's not as though he was useless with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, but Godwin's two best games of the 2018 season came in December, after Winston had reclaimed the starting job from his veteran teammate.

It helps that our freshest memory of Godwin is him scoring two touchowns on a career-best 114-yard day to conclude the 2018 regular season. While that might not be a sustainable pace in 2019, it's important that Arians believes.

"I think Chris Godwin is going to be close to a 100-catch guy, especially because I think he can play in the slot," the two-time Coach of the Year said at the NFL annual meetings in March, per Scott Smith of the team's official website. "He's never coming off the field."