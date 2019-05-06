Vince McMahon's XFL 2020 TV Schedule Released with ESPN, ABC, Fox Sports, FS1

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The XFL announced it has reached an agreement with ESPN and Fox Sports to broadcast games beginning February 2020.

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and FS2 will telecast XFL games. There will be four games broadcast each week, two apiece on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are thrilled to partner with ESPN and FOX Sports, two innovative media companies with extensive experience in world-class football production that will undoubtedly help us reimagine football,” Vince McMahon, XFL founder and chairman, said in a statement. “The XFL broadcast schedule provides us with incredible reach and makes it easy for fans to watch our games consistently every weekend.”

The XFL begins its 10-game regular season Feb. 8 with a 2 p.m. ET debut on ABC followed by a 5 p.m. game on Fox.

