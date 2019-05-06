Madrid Open 2019: Stephens' Win vs. Azarenka Highlights Monday's Results

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Sloane Stephens edged out Victoria Azarenka in three sets at the 2019 Madrid Open on Monday to reach the third round.

Earlier, seventh seed Kiki Bertens eased past 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

Petra Kvitova, Ash Barty and Marin Cilic are also in action in the Spanish capital on Monday.

Here's a look at the results from the day's action:

Selected Men's Singles Results

Reilly Opelka bt. Pablo Carreno Busta, 7-6 (5), 6-4

(11) Karen Khachanov vs. Jaume Munar

Frances Tiafoe bt. (14) Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4

(9) Marin Cilic vs. Martin Klizan

Andreas Seppi vs. (15) Gael Monfils

Selected Women's Singles Results

(7) Kiki Bertens bt. Jelena Ostapenko, 6-4, 6-3

(12) Anastasija Sevastova bt. Mihaela Buzarnescu, 6-3, 6-4

(8) Sloane Stephens bt. Victoria Azarenka, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Kristina Mladenovic vs. (2) Petra Kvitova

(9) Ash Barty vs. Danielle Collins

The full results can be found at the tournament's official website.

Selected Tuesday Fixtures

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. (2) Rafael Nadal

Stan Wawrinka vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert

(10) Fabio Fognini vs. Kyle Edmund

(1) Naomi Osaka vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

(3) Simona Halep vs. Johanna Konta

Petra Martic vs. (4) Angelique Kerber

The full schedule can be found at the tournament's official website.

Stephens and Azarenka found themselves to be fairly evenly matched in the first set with little to separate them until Azarenka, serving to stay in the set at 4-5 and with a 40-0 lead, allowed herself to be broken by the American:

The two-time Australian Open champion decisively turned things around in the second set, though, breaking Stephens twice as she eased to a 6-2 scoreline.

Tennis writer Tumaini Carayol remarked on the turnaround:

Stephens turned the match on its head again in the third set, though, firing home some devastating forehand winners to take the decider as comfortably as Azarenka had taken the second set.

Bertens, a finalist in Madrid last year, needed an hour and 20 minutes to see off Ostapenko.

It was the latter who earned the first break for a 2-1 lead with some typically aggressive shot-making, but some loose play in the following game allowed Bertens to quickly level proceedings.

Ostapenko's errors would be a recurring theme in the match, and she wasted the chance to break again despite taking a 0-40 lead after letting her opponent back in.

Bertens defended superbly throughout, which allowed her to capitalise on Ostapenko's inconsistency and produce some stunning shots of her own as she eased to victory:

The Dutch player will take on Anastasija Sevastova in the third round after the Latvian beat Mihaela Buzarnescu in two sets.