Buzzing Prospects MLB Teams Need to Sell High On in Trades

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The MLB July 31 trade deadline is more than two months away, but it isn't too early for contenders to start thinking about prospective swaps.

That means identifying areas of need on the 25-man roster and picking the prospects who could be shipped out to address said needs.

Here are a half-dozen such prospects, all of whom have gotten off to hot starts in the minor league systems of presumed 2019 deadline buyers. All are blocked to varying degrees at their respective position(s), and all have generated the early MiLB stats and buzz to elicit a solid return.