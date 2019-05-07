Buzzing Prospects MLB Teams Need to Sell High On in Trades

Buzzing Prospects MLB Teams Need to Sell High On in TradesMay 7, 2019
The MLB July 31 trade deadline is more than two months away, but it isn't too early for contenders to start thinking about prospective swaps.
That means identifying areas of need on the 25-man roster and picking the prospects who could be shipped out to address said needs.
Here are a half-dozen such prospects, all of whom have gotten off to hot starts in the minor league systems of presumed 2019 deadline buyers. All are blocked to varying degrees at their respective position(s), and all have generated the early MiLB stats and buzz to elicit a solid return.
Alec Bohm, 3B, Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies need help in their bullpen, which is tied for 13th in baseball with a 4.24 ERA. Signing All-Star free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel is one option, but there are multiple trade targets available.
To land a top-shelf relief arm or two, the Phils could build a package around third baseman Alec Bohm. The 22-year-old is hitting .354 with a .972 OPS between Single-A and High-A.
Maikel Franco is enjoying a solid season at third for the Phils, and Rhys Hoskins is ensconced at first. Franco is under club control through 2021, while Hoskins won't become a free agent until 2024, assuming Philadelphia doesn't extend him further in the meantime.
Bohm is still a few years away from the big leagues, but his early results and sky-high potential could land the Phillies the pitching boost they need to win a deep, crowded National League East.
Colton Welker, 3B, Colorado Rockies
Colton Welker is hitting .333 with an .889 OPS in 28 games for the Colorado Rockies' Double-A affiliate.
There's just one problem: He plays third base.
Fellow third baseman Nolan Arenado—a four-time All-Star, six-time Gold Glove winner and franchise cornerstone—signed an eight-year, $260 million extension with the Rockies in February.
Colorado could flip the 21-year-old Welker to buttress a pitching staff that is tied for 22nd with a 4.76 ERA or to acquire a big league bat to jolt an offense that ranks 21st with a .717 OPS despite calling Coors Field home.
Cristian Pache, CF, Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves should add at least one top-tier starting pitcher to a rotation that ranks 18th with a 4.34 ERA and lacks a postseason-tested ace. The San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner springs to mind, as does the Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman.
To make that happen, they could dangle center field prospect Cristian Pache, who's slashing .320/.373/.540 for Double-A Mississippi.
The 20-year-old is in the shadow of former top Atlanta prospects such as outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. who have already graduated to The Show. Center fielder Ender Inciarte is also signed at least through 2021.
The Braves could make room for Pache when he's ready. But if they're serious about defending their division title, he might best be used as trade bait.
Yordan Alvarez, OF, Houston Astros
The Houston Astros don't have any glaring weaknesses as they try to climb back onto the World Series stage. But they could gild their starting rotation behind co-aces Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.
If the 'Stros go the trade route, they might offer up slugging outfielder Yordan Alvarez, who has crushed at Triple-A. He has a .402 average and 1.372 OPS with 12 home runs in 27 games.
"It's pretty clear he can hit right now in the big leagues," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.
However, the Astros are set left to right with Michael Brantley, George Springer and Josh Reddick, and top prospect Kyle Tucker is waiting in the wings.
Alvarez could be converted to designated hitter. Conversely, he could be used to bring back impactful pitching depth and bring Houston another Commissioner's Trophy.
Keston Hiura, 2B, Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers advanced to Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in 2018. They employ arguably the best player in the Senior Circuit in outfielder Christian Yelich.
But to build on last season's success, the Brew Crew must improve a pitching staff that ranks 24th with a 4.79 ERA.
A trade for a postseason-proven starter such as Bumgarner or any number of relief options would help vault Milwaukee to the top of the highly competitive NL Central. Infielder Keston Hiura might be the key.
The 22-year-old is hitting .346 with 10 home runs in 30 games at Triple-A. However, he's blocked at second base by veteran Mike Moustakas and his .905 OPS. Moustakas can also play third, but that would mean bumping Travis Shaw, who's belted 30-plus homers in each of the last two seasons for Milwaukee.
Moustakas could be a free agent this winter if he and Milwaukee don't exercise his mutual $11 option. But if the Brewers are in true win-now mode, they'd be wise to sell Hiura for pitching reinforcements by July or sooner.
Nolan Gorman, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Gorman is 18 years old and owns a .930 OPS with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 27 games at Single-A Peoria. Why would the St. Louis Cardinals ever want to trade him?
First, Gorman is a third baseman who might need to shift to first base. Matt Carpenter is the Cards' third baseman at least through 2021, while first baseman Paul Goldschmidt signed a five-year, $130 million extension in March after coming over in an offseason trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Second, the Cardinals are trying to win a stacked division, and their starting pitchers rank 20th with a 4.63 ERA.
Trading Gorman this early in his development would sting. But if it netted an experienced starting pitcher with years of control remaining—such as Marcus Stroman or the Detroit Tigers' Matthew Boyd—it might be worth the sacrifice.
All statistics and contract information current entering play Monday and courtesy of Baseball Reference.