Arsenal's Top-4 Hopes in Peril After 1-1 Draw vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal's bid to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League is all but over after the Gunners slipped to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring from the penalty spot after referee Anthony Taylor judged Alireza Jahanbakhsh had tripped Nacho Monreal in the box.

However, Glenn Murray equalised from the spot just after the hour mark following a Granit Xhaka foul on Solly March.

The stalemate means Arsenal are three points adrift of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the final day. Spurs owning a plus-eight goal difference means it will take a minor miracle for the Gunners to finish above them.

Arsenal need a big win away to Burnley and for Tottenham to lose at home to Everton. Winning the UEFA Europa League, where the Gunners hold a 3-1 aggregate lead over Valencia in the semi-final, represents a more realistic route back to Europe's top table.

What's Next?

Arsenal are in Valencia for the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final on Thursday before facing Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, May 12. Spurs host Everton on the same day.

