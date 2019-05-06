Champions League 2019: Semi-Final Leg 2 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Picks

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Barcelona have the best odds to win the UEFA Champions League heading into the second leg of the semi-finals, courtesy of their 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg last Wednesday.

Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker) has them at 4-9, ahead of Ajax (10-3), Tottenham Hotspur (10-1 and the Reds (18-1).

Liverpool will host Barcelona on Tuesday, looking for a comeback for the ages, while Ajax host Spurs a day later. Both matches will start at 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET and will be available for viewing through BT Sport (UK) and B/R Live (U.S.).

Barcelona's status as Champions League favourites is no surprise, as the Catalan giants have everything working for them going into the second leg of the semi-finals.

They've already locked up the La Liga title, allowing Ernesto Valverde to rest a number of starters―most notably Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez―for Saturday's 2-0 loss against Celta Vigo.

The Barcelona boss has a remarkable domestic record:

Liverpool are still locked in a title fight with defending Premier League champions Manchester City. They could not afford too many rotations against Newcastle United on Saturday and needed some late heroics from Divock Origi to snatch all three points in a 3-2 win.

Manager Jurgen Klopp again started his front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and the latter had to be substituted with a head injury:

At the time of writing it was unclear whether the Egyptian will be fit to face the Blaugrana.

The Reds would no doubt love to have their star forward at his best, needing to come back from a three-goal deficit. Messi was on point twice and Suarez also scored at the Camp Nou, while Liverpool failed to get a crucial away goal, with Salah hitting the post.

A single Barcelona goal at Anfield would result in the hosts needing to score five times themselves.

In Amsterdam, Ajax will start as favourites to advance to the final after bagging a 1-0 win in London. With the away goal under their belt, they know Spurs will have to come forward and score themselves, opening things up for counter-attacks.

If Spurs' recent away form is any indication, they're in for a major challenge on Wednesday, per Statman Dave:

Ajax remain locked in a tight Eredivisie title battle with PSV but have still been able to rotate their squad a bit. Donny van de Beek got the only goal in the first leg in London.

Predictions: Barcelona finish the job at Anfield, while Ajax hold on to advance past Spurs. Liverpool 2-1 Barcelona, Ajax 1-1 Spurs