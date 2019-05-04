Team Elite Wins BallisLife All-American Game; Isaiah Mobley, Jahmius Ramsey MVPs

Source: 247Sports

Another high school showcase is in the books after Team Elite held on to defeat Team Future 123-122 in the 2019 Ballislife All-American Game on Saturday.

This marked the ninth year for the Ballislife contest, which features some of the nation's top college recruits putting their skills on display for their future teams.

Jahmius Ramsey and Isaiah Mobley were named co-MVPs of the game. Mobley had an excellent showing with 33 points and seven rebounds.

Coming off an appearance in the national championship game, Texas Tech is poised to make another deep tournament run next season when Ramsey arrives on campus.

It shouldn't be a surprise Ramsey shined in an All-Star game since the Texas native built his reputation in high school on dazzling fans with spectacular plays:

USC appears to be in great shape heading into next season. Head coach Andy Enfield has the fifth-ranked incoming class, per 247Sports. That group boasts two 5-star players, including Mobley and Onyeka Okongwu.

Mobley, who committed to the Trojans in May 2018, is the No. 17 overall player in this year's class, per 247Sports.

"USC, it was a good fit," he told Evan Daniels of 247Sports when he committed. "Obviously my dad has a lot of influence. It wasn’t just that, though. I like the school and I like their play style. I like how they develop their players."

Mobley's dad is USC assistant Eric Mobley. While that connection may have helped the Trojans land one of the nation's best players, but they aren't going to complain if it helps end their two-year NCAA tournament drought.

Even when Mobley was grabbing all the headlines, two of the nation's top point guards were putting on their own sideshow for the benefit of the crowd:

Boogie Ellis had a memorable week between Saturday's All-Star showcase and decommitting from Duke.

Offense tends to be the focus in these types of games, but there were occasional flashes of defensive brilliance:

The clock is slowly ticking down until the next generation of elite college basketball players take the floor for the first time.

Saturday's Ballislife All-American Game was a great way to remind everyone what the future of the sport is going to look like.