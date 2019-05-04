Look: Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, More NFL Stars Attend 2019 Kentucky Derby

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Tom Brady assembled quite the guest list to join him at the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Brady shared a picture of his group, which included Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel:

According to the Courier-Journal's Kirby Adams, Brady attended the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday and interacted with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The six-time Super Bowl champion was one of many NFL luminaries on hand for the event.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ditched his trademark hoodie for more formal attire on the red carpet.

Every year, the Run for the Roses draws celebrities and star athletes to northern Kentucky, and the 2019 edition was no different.