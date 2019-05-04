EPL Results Week 37: Saturday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah added to his tally as the leading scorer in the Premier League by helping Liverpool return to the top of the table with a 3-2 win away to Newcastle United on Saturday.

The result moved the Reds two points clear of Manchester City, who host Leicester City on Monday.

Liverpool's good fortune came on a day when Cardiff City were relegated. The Bluebirds lost 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace to confirm a return to the Championship after just one season.

Earlier, Nathan Ake's stoppage-time goal gave Bournemouth all three points and dented Tottenham Hotspur's chances of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Spurs had two players sent off when striker Heung-Min Son shoved Jefferson Lerma to the floor before substitute Juan Foyth was dismissed after he slid through Jack Simpson.

Warren Little/Getty Images

Two goals from Marko Arnautovic helped West Ham United demolish Southampton at home. The Hammers are 11th, while Wolverhampton Wanderers stay seventh after Leander Dendoncker's goal beat Fulham.

Saturday Scores

Bournemouth 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United 3-0 Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Fulham

Cardiff City 2-3 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool

Top Scorers (per the division's official website)

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 22

2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 20

2. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 20

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 19

5. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 18

6. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 17

6. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 17

8. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 16

9. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 14

10. Richarlison, Everton: 13

10. Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers: 13

10. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal: 13

10. Paul Pogba, Manchester United: 13

10. Gylfi Sigurdsson, Everton: 13

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 37, 29, +65, 94

2. Manchester City: 36, 30, +68, 92

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 37, 23, +28, 70

4. Chelsea: 36, 20, +21, 68

5. Arsenal: 36, 20, +20, 66

6. Manchester United: 36, 19, +13, 65

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 37, 16, +3, 57

8. Everton: 37, 15, +8, 53

9. Leicester City: 36, 15, +4, 51

10. Watford: 36, 14, -1, 50

11. West Ham United: 37, 14, -6, 49

12. Crystal Palace: 37, 13, -4, 46

13. Bournemouth: 37, 13, -12, 45

14. Newcastle United: 37, 11, -10, 42

15. Burnley: 37, 11, -21, 40

16. Southampton: 37, 9, -20, 38

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 36, 9, -22, 35

18. Cardiff City: 37, 9, -37, 31

19. Fulham: 37, 7, -43, 26

20. Huddersfield Town: 36, 3, -54, 14

Virgil van Dijk headed Liverpool into a 13th-minute lead at St James' Park, but Christian Atsu soon fired back. Atsu found the net after Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold had blocked Salomon Rondon's shot with his hand on the line.

The goal was given rather than Alexander-Arnold being sent off and a penalty being awarded to the Magpies. It was left to Salah to restore Liverpool's lead when, ironically, Alexander-Arnold notched his second assist to give the Reds' attacking talisman a century of goals.

Fate appeared to turn against Liverpool when Rondon drew Newcastle level nine minutes after the restart. The West Bromwich Albion loanee has proved a major success for the Magpies:

Following Rondon's equaliser, Salah was stretchered off with a head injury after a collision with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Salah's injury meant manager Jurgen Klopp was forced to turn to little-used Divock Origi. The Belgium international proved his worth with a clutch header four minutes from time to help Liverpool put the pressure back on City.

Spurs were unable to overcome adversity earlier when Son and Foyth were sent packing at the Vitality Stadium. Tottenham had been well on top when it was 11 against 11, forcing goalkeeper Mark Travers into a string of saves on his debut.

The Cherries struggled to capitalise against nine men but eventually earned the breakthrough when Nathan Ake headed in from a Ryan Fraser cross. Assists have become a speciality for Scotland international Fraser:

Spurs now have to fear the genuine possibility of failing to finish in the top four. Chelsea can go above their London rivals with a win over Watford on Sunday, while Arsenal can close the gap to a point ahead of the final day by beating Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium.

The Seagulls are safe for another season after bitter enemy Palace did them a favour. Winning away from home has been the Eagles' calling card this season, thanks largely to pace on the break.

Most of it comes from the flanks, and Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring after fellow winger Andros Townsend played him in. Zaha has been the key figure in the Eagles' success on their travels.

Townsend then created a goal for Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi. Martin Kelly turning into his own net got Cardiff back in it, but Townsend sent the Bluebirds down when he scored in the 70th minute.

Bobby Reid got one back, but it wasn't enough for a team too goal-shy in attack and vulnerable defensively.

Wolves kept their position as the best of the rest thanks to Leander Dendoncker's winner against Fulham. The Cottagers will be joining Cardiff in English football's second tier next season but had been on a three-match winning streak.

West Ham won't finish as high as Wolves, but a place in the top 10 is still possible after Arnautovic's brace and Ryan Fredericks' goal saw off the Saints.