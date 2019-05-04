Inter Milan Ultras Say Mauro Icardi 'Cannot Be Part Of' Club's Future

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Inter Milan's ultras have released a damning statement regarding star striker Mauro Icardi, saying the Argentinian hitman "cannot be part" of the club's future due to his poor attitude and mentality.

Icardi's 2018-19 season has been overshadowed by controversy, and the Curva Nord, Inter's ultras, have had enough, per Football Italia:

"We’ve tried to explain it in every possible way.

"Nobody is doubting his technical qualities as a player, but the problem is and always will be tied to his mentality and the attitude he has towards the rest of the squad that he cannot and will never change.

"He had so many chances to reconcile with his teammates in the dressing room and with fans in the Curva, but never took them. That proves he is a player who, for the common good, cannot be part of Inter’s future. He is too superficial."

Last week, his agent and wife Wanda Nara told Tiki Taka (h/t Football Italia) he is determined to stay at the club.

The 26-year-old and the Nerazzurri had an ugly falling-out earlier this season, starting when he was stripped of the captaincy. Per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Goal), manager Luciano Spalletti then said the player refused to travel to Austria for a UEFA Europa League match against Rapid Vienna, despite being called up.

He then spent time on the sidelines with an injury, but the situation barely improved when he returned. Spalletti left him out of his squad for the 1-0 loss against Sampdoria and vented in the post-match interview, saying the saga was humiliating, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

The situation has stabilised since, and Icardi started Inter's most recent match, a 1-1 draw against Juventus. But per Football Italia, the release of a series of nude photos in which he posed with Nara has added yet another source of frustration for the Curva Nord.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express), Manchester United are interested in the former Sampdoria man, and a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku is a possibility.

Di Marzio mentioned Napoli as possible suitors, and Juventus have also been credited with an interest. Corriere di Torino (h/t Italian Football TV) have reported there have been talks already:

Icardi finished three of the last four Serie A seasons with 22 or more goals, but he has only found the net 10 times in the current campaign.

Inter will be counting on him to finish the season strongly, as they have yet to secure a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League. They sit in third place, but the likes of Atalanta, Roma, Torino and AC Milan are all within six points. The Nerazzurri face Udinese on Saturday and will have three more outings in Serie A after that match.