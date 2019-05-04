Premier League Results Week 37: Saturday's 2019 EPL Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday after Divock Origi's late goal secured a 3-2 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Here's how the Reds' title odds look after the win:

Meanwhile, Cardiff City's stay in the Premier League came to an end, as Neil Warnock's side were beaten 3-2 at home by Crystal Palace and drop into the Championship.

Elsewhere, nine-man Tottenham Hotspur missed the chance to secure a top-four Premier League finish after slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth. Nathan Ake nodded home the winner in stoppage time after the visitors saw Heung-min Son and Juan Foyth sent off.

Saturday's other Premier League games saw Wolverhampton Wanderers beat already-relegated Fulham 1-0 at Molineux and West Ham United secure a 3-0 win over Southampton.

Saturday's Results

Bournemouth 1-0 Tottenham

West Ham United 3-0 Southampton

Wolves 1-0 Fulham

Cardiff 2-3 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool

Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 37, +65, 94

2. Manchester City: 36, +68, 92

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 37, +28, 70

4. Chelsea: 36, +21, 68

5. Arsenal: 36, +20, 66

6. Manchester United: 36, +13, 65

7. Wolves: 37, +3, 57

8. Everton: 37, +8, 53

9. Leicester City: 36, +4, 51

10. Watford: 36, -1, 50

11. West Ham United: 37, -6, 49

12. Crystal Palace: 37, -4, 46

13. Bournemouth: 37, -12, 45

14. Newcastle United: 37, -10, 42

15. Burnley: 37, -21, 40

16. Southampton: 37, -20, 38

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 36, -22, 35

18. Cardiff City: 37, -37, 31

19. Fulham: 37, -43, 26

20. Huddersfield Town: 36, -54, 14

Top Scorers

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 22

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 20

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 20

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 19

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 18

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 17

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 17

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 16

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 14

Saturday Recap

Liverpool settled any early nerves by taking the lead at St James' Park after just 13 minutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold swung in a corner for an unmarked Virgil van Dijk to head past Martin Dubravka.

Yet Newcastle hit back to level the match seven minutes later. Christian Atsu slotted home after Alexander-Arnold had appeared to handle Salomon Rondon's shot on the line:

Newcastle were in the ascendancy and went close when Ayoze Perez fired an effort against the woodwork.

Yet Liverpool restored their lead on 28 minutes when Salah volleyed Alexander-Arnold's cross from the right past Dubravka:

Daniel Sturridge could have extended the visitors' lead shortly after half-time, but the striker made a mess of his shot after being picked out by Georginio Wijnaldum.

Newcastle then took advantage of some poor Liverpool defending to equalise for a second time when Matt Ritchie's cross was only cleared to the edge of the penalty area, allowing Rondon to level with a low shot:

Liverpool then suffered a further below when Salah was stretchered off after a heavy collision with Dubravka:

Origi came on to replace the Egyptian and went on to score the winner. A free-kick was whipped into the penalty area, and the Belgian headed home via a deflection off Jamaal Lascelles for what could prove to be a vital goal in the title race.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham suffered a seventh Premier League defeat in 11 games at the Vitality Stadium.

The visitors started well and tested 19-year-old debutant goalkeeper Mark Travers on several occasions. Lucas Moura almost embarrassed the teenager earlier on with an effort from the halfway line that flew just wide of the target while the youngster was off his line.

However, Travers then went on to make important saves from the Brazilian and Dele Alli:

Tottenham's task became even tougher just before half-time when Son saw red for shoving Jefferson Lerma.

Television presenter Alison Bender felt Son gave the referee no choice:

Pochettino sent on Foyth for Toby Alderweireld at the break. However, the Argentinian lasted just over two minutes before being shown a straight red for a high challenge on Jack Simpson:

Spurs could have been a man down even earlier in the game. Eric Dier received a booking for a foul on Ryan Fraser and could have received another for a sliding challenge on Joshua King.

Dier also could've conceded a penalty for a challenge on Callum Wilson toward the end of the half. The midfielder did not appear to get the ball, but referee Craig Pawson chose not to produce a second yellow card or award a spot-kick.

Pochettino sensibly chose to replace Dier at half-time with Victor Wanyama, and the visitors managed to comfortably hold Bournemouth at bay until Ake's late intervention.

Meanwhile, Cardiff joined Fulham and Huddersfield Town in being relegated from the Premier League after defeat to Crystal Palace:

The hosts needed to win to have any chance of staying up and almost got off to the dream start when Josh Murphy hit the post in the first minute.

Wilfried Zaha put Palace 1-0 up just before the half-hour mark with a low shot, but Cardiff equalised two minutes later through a Martin Kelly own goal.

Michy Batshuayi ensured the Eagles went in 2-1 up at the break after smashing a shot into the roof of the net from close range, before Andros Townsend extended their lead with 20 minutes to go.

Cardiff rallied and did manage to pull one back through Bobby Reid in the 90th minute, but it was not enough to prevent a return to the Championship after one season.