Agents: Rodney Hood, Trail Blazers Agree on 2-Year $16M Contract

Shooting guard Rodney Hood and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract, per his agents, Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown.



Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN shared confirmation from Sullivan and Brown. Hood's deal has a player option for the second season.

The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Hood from the Cleveland Cavaliers in February ahead of the 2019 NBA trade deadline. He made a limited impact during the stretch run of the regular season, averaging 9.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 27 appearances (four starts).

His acquisition paid major dividends during the Blazers' quadruple-overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series, though. The veteran guard scored 18 points, including the go-ahead three inside the final 20 seconds of the fourth OT, in a 140-137 win.

"I didn't give up. I didn't give up on myself, just kept playing, kept working," Hood told reporters after that game. "I had no idea that I'd end up in Portland in this type of situation. But to be here, to have my family in the crowd when I saw a lot of sad faces last go-round, to be here is very emotional for me, to be quite frank."

Although that game showcased Hood at his best, his overall production remains mundane.

The 26-year-old Duke product ranked 35th among shooting guards in both player efficiency rating and ESPN's real plus-minus during the 2018-19 campaign. He also finished with a negative box plus/minus for the fourth time in five NBA seasons, per Basketball Reference.

Hood, who began his career with the Utah Jazz, is a subpar defender who too frequently falls into the category of a volume scorer offensively. That said, while he owns a 42.2 overall shooting percentage for his career, his three-point shooting can be an asset at 36.7 percent.

He found a comfort zone in Portland while operating as the first guard off the bench behind the superstar tandem of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, which makes it no surprise he's decided to return.

Hood should maintain pretty much the same role next season and will look to build off his promising performance during the playoffs.