Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal need a win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday to keep alive hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

The Gunners are embroiled in an intense race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Chelsea are fourth and two points ahead, while Manchester United are just a point behind Arsenal in sixth.

Each team has two games left to play, but United and the Blues will be in action before the Gunners. Chelsea host FA Cup finalists Watford and the Red Devils face already relegated Huddersfield Town away earlier in the day.

Likely wins for both would put the pressure on Arsenal to deliver and snap a recent three-match losing streak in the league. It won't be easy, though, since Brighton need the points to ensure top-flight safety for another season, although the Seagulls may already be officially safe if Cardiff City lose at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Date: Sunday, May 5

Time: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports PL. NBCSN.

Live Stream: Sky Go. NBC Sports App. fuboTV.

Odds

Arsenal: 43-100

Brighton: 17-2

Draw: 4-1

All odds, per Oddschecker.

Arsenal's chances of winning will hinge on what they usually do, strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The prolific duo's efficiency has been the difference in a host of matches across all competitions this season.

Lacazette and Aubameyang accounted for all of the Gunners' goals in Thursday's 3-1 win over Valencia in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final. Aubameyang netted late on to continue an awesome run of consistency in front of goal in recent years.

Brighton should be wary about Aubameyang's record, particularly the 29-year-old's habit of scoring in front of home supporters:

Aubameyang won't be the Seagulls' only problem. Lacazette is leading the line expertly, thanks to a mix of relentless energy, tenacity and pace.

The Frenchman's power and technique have earned the recognition of Arsenal fans, who voted the former Lyon man Player of the Season, according to Rob Kelly of the club's official website.

It's just reward for a 27-year-old who has produced his best when it matters most during his second season with the Gunners:

Aside from his goals, Lacazette has also displayed a knack for creativity to help underline Arsenal's reliance on the strikeforce.

Keeping strikers this talented under control won't be easy but at least Brighton have a solid defence thanks to centre-backs Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy. Manager Chris Hughton knows how to organise his team to protect the pair and keep matches close.

Brighton will hope to keep things cagey long enough for anxiety to set in among supporters who have seen Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City. The Gunners conceded nine goals during the dismal run, evidence of a vulnerability creative midfielders Pascal Gross and Solly March could exploit.

Both teams need the win, but Arsenal's superior talent in the final third will see the Gunners get over the line and stay afloat in the race to finish fourth.