La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 36 Results

Sevilla collapsed at home to Leganes in La Liga on Friday, losing 3-0 despite dominating possession at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

It was Sevilla's third defeat in four, with the Andalusia side limping towards the conclusion of their campaign.

The visitors struck twice in the opening 20 minutes and wrapped up the points with a goal in the closing stages.

Leganes move up to ninth after the surprise win, with Sevilla remaining fifth in Spain's top flight.

La Liga Standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Barcelona: 35, +54, 83

2. Atletico Madrid: 35, +29, 74

3. Real Madrid: 35, +20, 65

4. Getafe: 35, +13, 55

5. Sevilla: 35, +13, 55

6. Valencia: 35, +8, 52

7. Athletic Bilbao: 35, -3, 50

8. Alaves: 35, -9, 47

9. Leganes: 35, -3, 45

10. Real Sociedad: 35, -2, 44

11. Espanyol: 35, -9, 44

12. Real Betis: 35, -10, 44

13. Eibar: 35, -4, 43

14. Villarreal: 35, -3, 40

15. Celta Vigo: 35, -9, 37

16. Levante 35:, -11, 37

17. Girona: 35, -12, 37

18. Real Valladolid: 35, -19, 35

19. Rayo Vallecano: 35, -25, 31

20. Huesca: 35, -18, 30

Friday Recap



Sevilla's hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification received a huge blow as Leganes dismantled the hosts.

Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri struck on eight minutes after linking with Martin Braithwaite, and it was all downhill for Joaquin Caparros' outfit afterwards.

Braithwaite added his name to the scoresheet as he finished after 20 minutes, and Los Nervionenses failed to recover from the body blow.

Sevilla have consistently battled for a top-four place this term, but the fuel in the tank was missing during this encounter.

Pablo Sarabia went close to pulling a goal back for the home side on the stroke of half-time, but the attacker saw his long-range effort saved.

The second half was a fragmented affair, and the visitors appeared happy to consolidate their deserved lead.

Leganes wrapped up the win as Braithwaite was involved in his third goal of the night. Oscar Rodriguez scored with eight minutes to go as the Dane provided another assist.

ESPN FC's David Cartlidge was critical of Sevilla at the final whistle:

Getafe can now take a huge step towards Champions League qualification with victory over Girona on Sunday.