Cristiano Ronaldo's Late Equaliser Gives Juventus 1-1 Draw vs. Torino in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo's Late Equaliser Gives Juventus 1-1 Draw vs. Torino in Serie AMay 3, 2019
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo headed in a late equaliser to help Juventus draw 1-1 with Torino in the Turin derby at the Allianz Stadium on Friday night. Ronaldo's 84th-minute goal denied the visitors a win after Sasa Lukic had given them an early lead after 18 minutes.
The stalemate saw champions Juve drop points for just the seventh time in Serie A this season.
What's Next?
Juve are away to AS Roma on Sunday, May 12, while Torino are in action for a home fixture against Sassuolo on the same day.
