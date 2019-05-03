Cristiano Ronaldo's Late Equaliser Gives Juventus 1-1 Draw vs. Torino in Serie A

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo headed in a late equaliser to help Juventus draw 1-1 with Torino in the Turin derby at the Allianz Stadium on Friday night. Ronaldo's 84th-minute goal denied the visitors a win after Sasa Lukic had given them an early lead after 18 minutes.

The stalemate saw champions Juve drop points for just the seventh time in Serie A this season.



What's Next?

Juve are away to AS Roma on Sunday, May 12, while Torino are in action for a home fixture against Sassuolo on the same day.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.