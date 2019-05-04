Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Villarreal travel to face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday with rare optimism of clinching a result following their hosts' recent plummet in form.

Los Blancos have won only once in their last four matches and suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Rayo Vallecano in their previous outing, now hoping to restore some swagger with a victory on home soil.

The Yellow Submarine were held to a 1-1 draw at home by 20th-place Huesca in their last game but are unbeaten in three matches and edged Real Sociedad 1-0 in their last away fixture.

Zinedine Zidane's return to the helm hasn't ushered in the quick turnaround in form fans hoped for, and the Frenchman will again have to make do without the services of star striker Karim Benzema for Sunday's clash.

Date: Sunday, May 5

Time: 3:15 p.m. BST/10:15 a.m. ET

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Live Stream: Eleven Sports, beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: beIN Sports 3 (U.S.)

Odds

Real Madrid: 4-6

Draw: 3-1

Villarreal: 4-1

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Real remain the clear favourites to beat Villarreal at home despite looking a lot more vulnerable of late, and much of that is thanks to the fact they've won their last four home matches in succession.

Playing at the Bernabeu provides a different pressure for Zidane's players, the likes of which clearly wasn't sufficient to coax them to victory against Madrid rivals Rayo Vallecano.

Sportswriter Ben Hayward was underwhelmed by that most recent defeat:

Real are effectively resigned to finishing third in La Liga this term—Atletico Madrid can secure second if they get a result at Espanyol on Saturday—and Zidane has taken to experimenting with his team in recent weeks.

One change that's been enforced upon him is that of Benzema, and Rob Train of AS wrote that the striker will not be ready to return from his hamstring injury. However, Vinicius Junior has recovered after rupturing ligaments in his knee in March and should get a starting spot out wide, perhaps in place of Gareth Bale.

It's premature to talk about a return for Benzema, though the club was eager to show off his efforts to get fit again:

Goals have dried up away from home for Real—they've scored twice across their last four road fixtures—and WhoScored.com illustrated what a driving force Benzema was in their former success:

Centre-back Sergio Ramos and full-back Alvaro Odriozola are also expected to remain sidelined on Sunday, and Villarreal may fancy their odds against a Real lineup lacking some important figures. Per Train's report, goalkeeper Keylor Navas is also not certain to be fit.

It's also an encouraging omen that the Yellow Submarine were 1-0 victors away to Real in their previous visit to the Bernabeu in January 2018.

Star midfielder Pablo Fornals is one of those who will be expected to take the fight to Sunday's hosts, and he recently netted an audacious opening goal when they drew against Huesca on Sunday, via La Liga:

Striker Karl Toko Ekambi and midfielder Santiago Caseres are each suspended for Villarreal, while defender Daniele Bonera is also a doubt due to a muscle injury.

Villarreal sit 14th but could push within touching distance of La Liga's top half with three points, and the prospect of clinching back-to-back away wins over Real for the first time will provide prime motivation.