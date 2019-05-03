Watch Tom Brady Throw Football Through Matt Damon's Window on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got caught in the middle of the ongoing faux rivalry between late-night television show host Jimmy Kimmel and actor Matt Damon on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday:

Brady appeared as Kimmel's first guest and covered numerous topics, but the apperance's highlight occurred when the duo plus comedian Guillermo Rodriguez visited Damon.

The Kimmel-Damon feud has been in place for 13 years, per Megan McCluskey of Time. The battle reached its peak at the 89th Academy Awards in 2017, which featured numerous gags that included Kimmel ridiculing Damon's appearance in the film "We Bought a Zoo."

Damon, who is a Boston sports fan, referenced the bit by wearing a "We Bought a Zoo" T-shirt during the Brady segment.

The Patriots' signal-caller will begin his quest for his seventh Super Bowl win on Sunday, Sept. 8, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.