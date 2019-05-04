Which 2019 NFL Rookies Were Drafted by the Wrong Teams?

0 of 8

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

It's fun to play the "what if" game when it comes to NFL players. What if Tom Brady had been drafted by the New York Jets? What if Ben Roethlisberger had been drafted by the Cleveland Browns? Things might not have turned out as well for their careers.

What's interesting is that fans tend to wonder about players who did, in fact, end up with the right teams and in the right situations. The players who wind up with the wrong teams generally become NFL footnotes over time.

Time will inevitably show that some of this year's draftees were selected by the wrong teams. They don't make good scheme fits, are buried on the depth chart or otherwise aren't in the best situations to see pro success. Here, we'll examine some of the top 2019 rookies who would have been better off landing elsewhere—keeping in mind that the best players still usually find ways to rise to the top.

This is a look at what would be best for the player, not the team. So, even if you're positive that your favorite team drafted the wrong guy, you might not see him on this list.