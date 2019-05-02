Ex-AAU Coach Greg Stephen Sentenced to 180 Years in Prison on Sex Charges

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Former AAU coach Greg Stephen has been sentenced to 180 yards in prison after being convicted on sexual exploitation and pornography charges.

Per Ryan J. Foley of the Associated Press, U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams said Stephen secretly collected pictures of 440 boys and molested more than a dozen boys between 1999 and 2018.

"The harm the defendant caused to the children is incalculable and profound," Williams said of his decision to give Stephen the maximum possible sentence.

Stephen was originally arrested by the FBI in March 2018 for knowingly transporting child pornography after he secretly recorded three boys between the ages of 12 and 14 naked in a hotel room.

Federal investigators discovered more footage of young boys while searching Stephen's residences and two fake Snapchat accounts he created to obtain photos.

Stephen pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of minors, one count of possessing child pornography and one count of transporting child pornography last October. His attorneys were seeking a sentence of 20 years and heavy supervision following his release.

Stephen was a co-director and coach of the Iowa Barnstormers in the American Athletic Union. The league revoked his membership and removed him as coach last November after a class-action lawsuit was filed against him.