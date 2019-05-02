Todd McShay 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa Goes No. 1 in Early Projections

John Bazemore/Associated Press

ESPN analyst Todd McShay released his first mock draft for the 2020 NFL draft Thursday, with Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going first overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Tagovailoa is also the betting-line favorite to come off the board first next year with 1-2 odds at the Westgate Las Vegas Race & Sports SuperBook, per Alaa Abdeldaiem of Sports Illustrated.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.