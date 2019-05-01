2020 NFL Draft Odds: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Heavy Favorite to Be No. 1 Pick

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Let the "Tank for Tua" sweepstakes begin.

On the heels of the 2019 NFL draft, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has listed Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (-300; bet $300 to win $100) as the front-runner to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, according to ESPN's David Bearman.

Bearman noted that Tagovailoa (5-2) is currently the favorite to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy, lead a field that includes Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (7-2), Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (7-1) and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (7-1).

Both Herbert and Fromm are eligible to be a part of next year's draft class.

There has been a shortage of hype surrounding Tagovailoa since he entered at halftime of the 2018 College Football Playoff title game and rallied the Crimson Tide to victory over Fromm and the Bulldogs as a freshman.

All he did for an encore was complete 69 percent of his passes for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading Alabama to a 14-1 record. As the Crimson Tide cruised through the regular season, Tagovailoa appeared to be poised to win the Heisman. But an ankle injury in the SEC championship game combined with Oklahoma Sooners star Kyler Murray's strong performance cost him.

A lot can change between now and April 2020, but as a quarterback, Tagovailoa has an edge over the majority of the draft class. A quarterback has been the first player off the board in four of the last five drafts and eight of the last 11.

Of course, given Tagovailoa is only entering his junior season, there's no guarantee that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 draft.