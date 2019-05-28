5-Star Duke Target RJ Hampton Forgoes College to Play for New Zealand Breakers

Photo credit: 247Sports

After reclassifying to the 2019 class, 5-star guard RJ Hampton announced Tuesday that he will play professionally in New Zealand next season rather than playing collegiately.

Hampton said on ESPN's Get Up! that he will play for the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League of Australia.

Hampton believes playing in New Zealand will best prepare him for the NBA:

"My No. 1 goal is to play in the NBA. I wanted to be an NBA player before I ever wanted to be a college player. This is about getting ready for the next level faster and more efficiently. Both of my parents went to college. My mom got her master's degree. Education is a big thing in our family, but this is about focusing 100 percent on basketball. You can always go back to college, but there's only a short window as an athlete where you can play professional basketball, and I want to take advantage of that. I think that challenging yourself on a daily basis is the best way to improve."

Matt Walsh, a partial owner of the Breakers, also commented on the signing:

"Signing a player of RJ's caliber is a monumental undertaking that we don't take lightly at the Breakers. His family has entrusted us with their son spending one of the most important years in his development in New Zealand, and we are going to do everything we can as an organization to ensure that he reaches his goal of being a high draft pick and prepare him as best as we can to come in ready to make an impact in the NBA."

Per 247Sports, Hampton is the No. 5 overall player, No. 2 combo guard and No. 1 player from the state of Texas in the 2019 class.

Hampton was considered one of the top players in the 2020 class, and this didn't change much when he decided to move up a class. He announced his decision to leave high school early in April:

According to his father, Rod Hampton, the decision came after he dominated his competition during the spring. He averaged 28.8 points per game in the EYBL while also playing well for USA Basketball.

His father told Evan Daniels of 247Sports:



"Just his play at USA and not from what everyone else said, but it was my feeling as his dad. His play at USA and this weekend [at EYBL], it was stellar. You got bonafide pros in that league. In 24 months, 36 months you have bonafide pros from 2020 to 2022. ... He was a shining star. There was nobody that was better than him."

This type of advanced level of play should allow him to make a quick transition to the professional level even if he is a bit underage. Hampton noted how important it has been to watch Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic thrive in the NBA:

"Luka Doncic is one of my favorite players to watch. I started following him two years before he was drafted and watched at least 10 games of his this season. Seeing how he came into the NBA and being arguably the best rookie in the NBA shows you that you don't have to go to college to be successful. Playing professionally against men helped him get to where he is now. He's not the fastest or most athletic guy, but he gets where he wants on the floor and reads defenses better than almost any player in the NBA."

At 6'5", Hampton has great size for a guard with the type of elite handle that will allow him to spend most of his time on the ball. Although he could improve at being a true point guard, he does a great job of creating opportunities for himself while getting easy looks at the basket.

Even so, playing against older and more experienced competition overseas will be a major challenge for Hampton as he prepares himself for the NBA.