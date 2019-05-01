Realistic Trades to Rescue NBA's Top Young Stars

2 of 5

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Orlando Magic receive: Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Mohamed Bamba, Markelle Fultz, Timofey Mozgov, 2019 first-round pick

The Magic are headed toward a crossroads this offseason. They can either rally around their playoff appearance and keep their primary contributors in place, or they can shift the focus forward by letting veterans like Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross walk in free agency.

Since Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman called keeping Vooch "a priority," per Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel, they probably want to win sooner than later. The first step in that process is using some of their frontcourt glut to address an obvious problem at point guard.

Orlando needs more shot creation and tighter defense from the position. If the Pelicans make Holiday available, the Magic want in on the bidding, per Sporting News' Sean Deveney. And why wouldn't they? He'll push the pace and break down defenders, all of which should make it easier for Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac to attack. Holiday's willingness to play off the ball also allows the youngsters room to develop.

This trade package should be easy for the Pelicans to sell their potentially anxious fanbase. Between Fultz (No. 1 in 2017) and Bamba (No. 6 in 2018), you have top-10 picks from each of the past two drafts, plus the 16th selection in this year's edition. And Mozgov is entering the final year of his bloated contract, so the Pels may be able to flip his $16.7 million salary for another asset down the line.

If Fultz's body ever cooperates, his combination of size, athleticism and vision could flourish in Alvin Gentry's uptempo offense. The skipper's offensive creativity would also be fun for Bamba's development, as he's a skilled 7-footer with impossibly long arms, hops and intriguing shooting touch.

But the Magic may feel they aren't giving up as much as it seems. If they bring back Vooch, they'd be blocking Bamba for the foreseeable future. Fultz is a wild card with decreasing odds of hitting the jackpot. This year's pick is a non-lottery selection in what looks like a shallow draft, and Mozgov's expiring money doesn't help a non-destination franchise.