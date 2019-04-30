Premier League Week 37 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool will be looking to two of their former managers to give them a helping hand in Week 37 of the 2018-19 Premier League as they continue their pursuit of a first title since 1990.

On Saturday, the Reds travel to Newcastle United to take on Rafael Benitez's side, and they need to return to Merseyside with all three points or their challenge may be over.

Then they will be looking to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City to take a point or three against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in order to hand the initiative to Liverpool in the title race:

There are also key matches for Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea as they look to hold on to the remaining two top-four spots.

Week 37 Fixtures, Predictions

Friday, May 3

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Everton 1-0 Burnley

Saturday, May 4

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Bournemouth 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: West Ham United 2-2 Southampton

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Fulham

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: Cardiff City 0-0 Crystal Palace

7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle United 0-3 Liverpool

Sunday, May 5

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: Chelsea 1-1 Watford

2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town 1-3 Manchester United

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Monday, May 6

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Manchester City 3-2 Leicester City

Benitez and Rodgers are the two managers in the Premier League era who have gone closest to finally guiding Liverpool to a 19th top-flight title win.

The Spaniard led the Reds to second in 2008-09 as they finished four points behind Manchester United.

Rodgers went even closer in 2013-14 as Liverpool ended just two points back from champions Manchester City.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

It is unlikely Benitez's Newcastle will do anything to upset Liverpool's 2018-19 title challenge on Saturday at St. James' Park.

The Magpies are in decent form after two wins and a draw in their last three matches.

But they are now safe from relegation and could struggle for motivation against a Liverpool side on a relentless 10-game winning run in all competitions.

It will be no gimme for Jurgen Klopp's side, as Newcastle are solid defensively, and Liverpool will also have had their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona just three days earlier.

But Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are both in fine form and should have enough to earn Liverpool the three points they need:

Assuming Liverpool beat Newcastle, they will then be looking to Rodgers to help them retain their place at the top of the table with just one game of the season remaining.

It is far from impossible that Leicester could get something at the Etihad, as they have been in brilliant form recently, beating Arsenal 3-0 last time out for their fifth win in seven.

Jamie Vardy is on fire in front of goal and has the ability to trouble even the best defences:

The concern from Liverpool's perspective is that Rodgers is likely to try to go toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola in an attacking sense.

The teams that have troubled City most recently are those that have set up to defend well, as Burnley did last time out in a game the Sky Blues won 1-0.

Leicester are an ambitious, attacking side who will relish taking the game to City.

That should make for an entertaining and high-scoring match, but the Sky Blues will likely still come out on top given their superior resources.