Buying or Selling MLB's Biggest Early-Season Breakout Stars Entering May

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The start of a new MLB season always brings a handful of surprising breakout performances.

For some players, it's the start of something big, the first step toward emerging as a superstar.

For others, it's smoke and mirrors, aided by the deceiving combination of a small sample size and a run of good luck.

Into which category do the early breakout stars of 2019 fall?

Ahead we've taken a closer look at 10 notable early-season standouts, focusing on established players who are vastly exceeding their previous performances and rookies who have taken the league by storm.

Each breakout star was given a buy or sell verdict to their March-April performances.