Rashan Gary Signs 4-Year Rookie Contract with Packers

The Green Bay Packers officially signed their top draft pick on Friday.

Defensive end Rashan Gary, who Green Bay selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, signed his rookie contract, the team announced. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, it will be a four-year contract with a fifth-year team option.

The Gary selection turned heads after an up-and-down showing during his collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines. Dan Wussow of USA Today's Packers Wire noted, "when you turn on Gary's college film, two things become apparent very quickly: his play is maddeningly inconsistent and his high-end flashes are some of the best in the class."

Wussow pointed to his athleticism and "overwhelming" speed-to-power ability as a pass-rusher.

Those traits help explain why he arrived at Michigan as the No. 1 overall player and a 5-star prospect in the recruiting class of 2016, per 247Sports' composite rankings. However, he didn't live up to elevated expectations production-wise in a career that didn't feature a single appearance in the Big Ten championship game or a victory over the archrival Ohio State Buckeyes.

Gary posted 0.5 sacks and 23 tackles as a freshman and 38 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his final season. His sophomore campaign was his best, and he finished with 58 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Still, the ability and potential clearly caught Green Bay's eyes after it missed the playoffs the last two seasons with a mediocre defense at best.

It was 6-9-1 in 2018 and finished a middling 18th in the league in yards allowed and 22nd in the league in points allowed. The Packers need to make significant strides on the defensive side of the ball if they are going to compete with the likes of the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North in 2019.

They selected safety Darnell Savage with the 21st overall pick after drafting Gary, further emphasizing the need to bolster their defense.

If the young additions live up to their potential, Green Bay can challenge for a playoff spot after two years of struggles.