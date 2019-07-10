Raiders News: No. 24 Overall Draft Pick Josh Jacobs Signs Rookie Contract

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs have agreed to terms on a deal ahead of training camp.

Oakland announced the news Tuesday night, with Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area noting the contract will pay $11.9 million over four years, with a team option for the fifth season.

The Raiders selected Jacobs 24th overall as the first back off the board; Miles Sanders was next at 53rd overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jacobs only saw part-time duty during his career at Alabama, finishing with 1,491 rushing yards in three seasons. He set a career high during his junior year with 640 yards and 11 touchdowns on 120 carries but still trailed Damien Harris and Najee Harris in yards.

Those players also averaged more yards per carry than Jacobs at 5.3; however, the 5'10", 220-pounder displayed an ideal combination of power and agility to become an elite prospect heading into the draft. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed him as the No. 9 player in the class on his final big board.

Jacobs will now see a lot of playing time in Oakland, especially with Marshawn Lynch retiring.

"We need a feature back now, so I'm just telling you you're gonna get the opportunity of a lifetime," head coach Jon Gruden told the rookie during the draft, per Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News.