Video: Donald Trump Meets with Baylor Women's Basketball Team, Serves Fast Food

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The national champion Baylor Lady Bears basketball team became the first women's championship squad to visit the White House during Donald Trump's tenure, and the sitting president greeted the players and coaches with reheated fast food.

Head coach Kim Mulkey appeared to visibly grimace at some of the choices and said she wasn't keen on joining the administration:

That didn't stop her from presenting Trump with a jersey and hat, and he joked it could mess up his famous hair:

Andrew Joseph of USA Today noted that the food included Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, Burger King and McDonald's on "silver platters for heated trays, so instead of cold fast food, the Lady Bears got reheated fast food."

The cold fast food was reserved for the Clemson Tigers football team after it defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game:

Welcome to your new reality, collegiate champions.