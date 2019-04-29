Video: Donald Trump Meets with Baylor Women's Basketball Team, Serves Fast Food

Video: Donald Trump Meets with Baylor Women's Basketball Team, Serves Fast FoodApril 29, 2019
The national champion Baylor Lady Bears basketball team became the first women's championship squad to visit the White House during Donald Trump's tenure, and the sitting president greeted the players and coaches with reheated fast food.
Head coach Kim Mulkey appeared to visibly grimace at some of the choices and said she wasn't keen on joining the administration:
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Fast-food on the menu again at the White House as the Baylor Lady Bears visit (via @BaylorWBB) https://t.co/oH79IZJCgU
Rebecca Ballhaus @rebeccaballhaus
In an Oval Office meeting just now, Trump asked the Baylor Lady Bears’ head coach Kim Mulkey, "Would you like to work at the White House, by any chance?" Her response, per pool: "No."
That didn't stop her from presenting Trump with a jersey and hat, and he joked it could mess up his famous hair:
ABC News Politics @ABCPolitics
President Trump is presented with team swag while welcoming 2019 NCAA women’s basketball national champions, the Baylor Lady Bears, to the White House. "Am I allowed to wear it? I'll mess up my hair, but that's OK," Trump jokes as he tries on the hat https://t.co/AfEIFrfeM5 https://t.co/YEVztJUoec
Andrew Joseph of USA Today noted that the food included Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, Burger King and McDonald's on "silver platters for heated trays, so instead of cold fast food, the Lady Bears got reheated fast food."
The cold fast food was reserved for the Clemson Tigers football team after it defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game:
Roberta Rampton @robertarampton
POTUS with “great American food” for Clemson Tigers visiting WH. https://t.co/VgmQeXNhk6
Welcome to your new reality, collegiate champions.