Ronaldo Realizes He's Getting Older | The Champions S2E1

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistApril 29, 2019

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Julio Jones, Mike Tyson and Other Wild Athlete Purchases

  3. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  4. FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers?

  5. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  6. Biggies vs. Smalls—Simming Ronaldo and Taller vs. Messi and Smaller on FIFA

  7. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  8. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  9. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  10. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  11. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  12. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  13. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  14. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  15. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  16. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  17. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  18. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  19. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

Right Arrow Icon

In ‘The Champions’ Season 2 premiere, Ronaldo grapples with his mortality—and asks a legend for some advice.  