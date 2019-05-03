Power Ranking Every NFL Defense After the 2019 Draft

30 of 32

2018 Points-Allowed Rank: No. 9

2018 Yards-Allowed Rank: No. 4

We're down to splitting hairs between defensive units, but the Minnesota Vikings have more proven talent than the Chargers across all three levels of the defense and more depth in the secondary.

Last year, Minnesota tied Chicago in sacks with 50, the league's third-best total. Defensive end Danielle Hunter had a strong campaign as the team's lead pass-rusher, logging a career-high 14.5 sacks. He accomplished the feat without Everson Griffen on the opposite end for a handful of games. The three-time Pro Bowler took time away from the field to address a mental health issue but still recorded 5.5 sacks in 11 appearances.

We often overlook off-ball linebackers because they don't accumulate the most talked-about defensive stats—interceptions and sacks—but Eric Kendricks is an upper-echelon player at the position.

Kendricks splits through defenders for stops in run defense, covers the length of the field, looks smooth in his backpedal to defend the pass and makes plays on the ball. The four-year veteran broke up seven passes and picked two off in 2018.

It's no surprise the Vikings had the stingiest pass defense in terms of touchdowns allowed last year. Head coach Mike Zimmer wants to see lead cornerback Xavier Rhodes play better, but there's great depth at the position going into the season.

The Vikings have five cornerbacks who can start in any given game: Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Mike Hughes and Holton Hill. If a starter suffers an injury or struggles, the coaching staff can plug in an alternative.

Assuming Hughes fully recovers from a torn ACL and Hill avoids further suspensions, both young cornerbacks should have roles in the upcoming season. They flashed in coverage last year, combining for two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Alongside All-Pro safety Harrison Smith, four-year veteran Anthony Harris emerged as a playmaker, logging six pass breakups and three interceptions in 2018.

Minnesota has ranked among the top 10 in both yards and points allowed in each of the last three seasons. With Zimmer and defensive coordinator George Edwards still in their respective positions, there's little reason to believe this group will take a step backward in 2019.