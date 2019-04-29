Raheem Sterling Beats Virgil van Dijk to FWA Footballer of the Year Award

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has been named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.

The news was confirmed on Monday, with the England international earning 60 per cent of the vote. Sterling's nearest competitor was Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who was 100 votes behind the City man; Van Dijk was named the PFA Player of the Year on Sunday.

Sterling's City team-mates Sergio Aguero—who was third—, Bernardo Silva and David Silva earned nominations, as did Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Sterling had been crowned as the PFA Young Player of the Year on Sunday too. Fellow Manchester City player Nikita Parris was recognised by the FWA as the Women's Footballer of the Year:

FWA chairwoman Carrie Brown paid tribute to the 24-year-old after a season in which he has excelled both on and off the field:

"Raheem Sterling is an exemplar of the talent and values our founding fathers sought to reward when they established the FWA in 1947.

"To have been voted the 2019 Footballer of the Year by our members, and with such an overwhelming majority, clearly acknowledges the contribution from a player over one season but it also recognises the huge impact of Raheem’s courage to challenge preconceptions and fight racism, which will leave a legacy not just for future generations in football but society as a whole.

"Eyes have been opened, voices found, we are listening and will be at the forefront of the continued drive for equality."

Sterling has been crucial to what is shaping up to be a tremendous season for City. They have already won the League Cup, but are in the FA Cup final and top of the Premier League table with two games to play.

Operating on either flank, Sterling has been vital to the team functioning so well. The forward constantly puts defenders on the back foot with his speed and agility, but he's also showcased refined goalscoring instincts, constantly getting into dangerous positions to score goals.

Squawka Football provided the numbers behind his brilliant Premier League season:

Former England international Gary Lineker congratulated the forward on his accolade:

Sterling has made major strides under manager Pep Guardiola as a player and is now regarded as one of the best attackers in the game. He has also become an important voice in the fight against racism in football.

After two individual prizes in quick succession for Sterling, City supporters will hope his confidence is boosted even further heading into the final weeks of the season. Three more wins for the team in their last three games would give the Manchester outfit a historic domestic treble.