NFL Draft Results 2019: Full Grades for Event and Biggest Late-Round Steals

Although we won't know the impact of the 2019 NFL draft class on the field until at least September, we have an idea of which players will turn into late-round steals.

During the three-day draft process, a few college football stars at offensive skill positions took unexpected tumbles down the draft board.

Not only will some late-round picks enter camp with more talent than players selected in the opening three rounds, they will come in with an extra bit of motivation to prove everyone who skipped on them wrong.

In 2018, Houston Texans tight end Jordan Thomas, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Samuels were among the top late-round steals.

NFL Draft Results

Draft Grades

Arizona: B+

Atlanta: B-

Baltimore: B+

Buffalo: B

Carolina: B-

Chicago: C+

Cincinnati: B

Cleveland: C+

Dallas: C+

Denver: A-

Detroit: B

Green Bay: B+

Houston: C

Indianapolis: B-

Jacksonville: B

Kansas City: B

Los Angeles Chargers: C+

Los Angeles Rams: B-

Miami: C

Minnesota: B

New England: A-

New Orleans: C

New York Giants: B

New York Jets: B+

Oakland: A-

Philadelphia: B+

Pittsburgh: B

Seattle: B-

San Francisco: B+

Tampa Bay: B-

Tennessee: C+

Washington: A

Biggest Late-Round Steals

Trayveon Williams, RB (No. 182 Overall, 6th Round, Cincinnati Bengals)

Trayveon Williams' success at Texas A&M was not enough to persuade a team to select him in the first five rounds.

Williams' tumble down the draft order stunned a few college football experts, including Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman.

Williams signed off his collegiate career with 1,760 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in the 2018 campaign.

Jim Lytle/Associated Press

In three seasons with the Aggies, he recorded a pair of 1,000-yard seasons and finished with 3,615 career rushing yards.

It's not like NFL personnel could discredit those numbers because Williams proved he could be a consistent producer on the ground in the SEC.

However, the back's size likely cost him a higher spot on the draft board, but as we have seen with running backs in the past, size does not matter.

Cincinnati Bengals first-year head coach Zac Taylor should have fun working with Williams in his system.

Williams should be able to compete for snaps at running back beneath Joe Mixon on the depth chart, and if he performs well in training camp, he could even take touches away from veteran Giovani Bernard.

Kelvin Harmon (No. 206 Overall, 6th Round, Washington Redskins)

The Washington Redskins entered the sixth round with one of the best draft classes, and they left it with further confirmation of a high draft grade.

Somehow NC State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, who produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in the ACC, dropped to Washington at pick No. 206.

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The good news for Harmon is he enters a depth chart that lacked star power at wide receiver in 2018.

Between himself and third-round pick Terry McLaurin, the Redskins should have a much deeper wide receiver group for their Week 1 starting quarterback to work with.

Whether it be Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum or Colt McCoy, the Washington quarterback will have a reliable option in Harmon to throw to.

It also helps the Redskins that they are bringing in a player who carries an extra bit of motivation into the NFL because of how far he slipped.

